‘Potholes burst within minutes’ with new methods of repairing roads

Money saving measures have been taken or are being tried in the Teesside city to fill potholes faster and cheaper.

Apart from their usual remedies, highway chiefs are experimenting with different materials and methods to fix the problem that is the bane of motorists’ lives and to keep the roads in good condition. In the last week they have started using a new machine to destroy potholes in just two minutes.

Ian Raine, Highways Asset Team Leader at Stockton Council, said: “What we have used so far are alternatives to complement the traditional techniques we use. Not everything will work everywhere. We have a range of materials There should be a complete toolbox.”

“Crack sealing” – a material used to fill small cracks and defects – has been used on streets such as Church Road, Blair Avenue and Portrack Lane and more are planned in the Marsh House Avenue area of ​​Billingham in the next fortnight. Mr Raine said: “We are seeing a saving of 75% on the cost of regular pits.”

He said he did “velocity patching” – described as a vehicle-borne pothole digger – last week, which resulted in a savings of about 50%. “We are looking at deploying more of them in the city,” he said at the site selection committee meeting on Monday (November 13).

“It’s a self-contained unit in the back of a vehicle, with one operator instead of the three we normally use. It blasts it with high-pressure air to clear the crater, then it cleans most of the Condensation causes a material to explode.

“Instead of about 15 minutes of repair time, it actually reduces the repair time to two minutes. It is especially well used in urban areas.

“We used it in a number of areas around Eaglescliffe, Yarm, Norton last week. We’re testing it there. It won’t work on concrete roads. We’ll have to resurface concrete roads.

“The main problem with concrete roads at the moment is that when they start to deteriorate, it happens that we have to rebuild and go right down to the full depth. Unfortunately that becomes really expensive. “

They will next year consider another solution for urban areas, a machine-made cool surface material called “microasphalt.” This results in a savings of about 55% but has a lifespan of eight to 10 years compared to the 20-year lifespan of other methods.

Mr Raine said: “There is an offset on lifespan. But it does the job of sealing the road surface and preventing weather ingress, plus microasphalt also gives us a better carbon footprint.

“We’re going to test it on some concrete roads to see how it works. And touch wood, it will work.

“We are trying this surface treatment, it should fill in small imperfections and small potholes but then also seal the rest of the surface. It has been used in other council areas and it is working.”

The council’s report says: “The alternative materials and technologies that are being deployed are not intended to replace regular repair methods, but rather to be available to support and enhance the service we supply.”

