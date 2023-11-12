Potential impeachment weakens Joe Biden's already brutal presidency

The third year of Joe Biden’s presidency has been brutal. And it’s going to get very bad – in a very personal way.

At a time of deep polarization, Americans of all political persuasions are united in rejecting Biden’s economic policies. Polls show that 70% of voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and a majority rate the economy as poor.

His open border policy is raising security alarms at the FBI and causing serious financial problems in cities run by fellow Democrats.

In addition to his policy failures, the President’s mental and physical decline is so evident that most voters do not want him to seek a second term, including most of his own party.

Then there are two regional wars that could turn into global conflicts. Even as he leads the West’s long, costly support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, Biden has been forced to help Israel destroy Hamas, a stance that divides his party and at home. Causes a shocking rise in anti-Semitism in the U.S.

The onslaught of crises is more than enough trouble for any 80-year-old president facing a tough re-election campaign, with a New York Times poll showing him trailing Donald Trump in five of six battleground states.

And now comes the threat that hits closest to home: The President will be impeached by Republicans for his involvement in his family’s corrupt influence-peddling schemes.

All of Biden’s chickens are coming home to roost — all at the same time.

Comer’s fact-finding

The investigation has entered a new phase, with House Oversight Chairman James Comer of Kentucky’s announcement last week that he has subpoenaed the president’s son Hunter and brother, Jim Biden, and other relatives.

Although Comer made no secret from the beginning that he was targeting the President, the demand for testimony and documents from relatives and former family associates has put a clear target on Biden’s back.

It seems as if the initial phase has been completed and the final work is about to unfold.

The precedent for the new subpoena was the discovery of two checks written to Joe from brother Jim and Jim’s wife Sarah. One check was for $200,000, the other for $40,000, and both had the words “loan repayment” in the memo space.

Joe received this transfer within days of the family receiving large payments from clients, which passed through a complex series of bank accounts apparently designed to obscure the source and ultimate recipients of the funds. I went.

One of the clients, a Chinese energy conglomerate, sent $5 million to a joint account controlled by Hunter Biden and a Chinese national. The money came after Hunter told a company leader in a 2017 WhatsApp message that he was sitting next to his father and that the two would never forget the failure to send the money, with Hunter claiming it was owed for past work.

According to Comer, shortly after the $5 million arrived, $400,000 was transferred to an account owned by Hunter.

He then transferred $150,000 to another account controlled by Jim and Sarah Biden.

She soon withdrew $50,000 in cash, deposited it into her and Jim’s personal checking account, and a few days later, cut a check for $40,000 to Joe Biden.

This amount, representing 10% of Hunter’s $400,000, matched the percentage of the deal that Hunter had secretly earmarked for the “big guy”.

Comer, who scoffed at the claim that both checks given to Joe were loan repayments, asked the White House to “clarify the nature of this payment and whether all applicable documentation and IRS filings were properly made.” Demanded paperwork.

He got no response, but Comer said the most important thing: Even if the payments were to cover the debts, they would still prove the crux of the impeachment case – that the president had plans to sell his “brand” to his family. directly benefited from.

So far, the investigation has unearthed 20 fake companies, most of which were created when Joe Biden was vice president.

It also identified $24 million received over five years from family and associates of foreign nationals in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and Kazakhstan.

Again, most of those payments were allegedly for work done while Joe was Vice President, even though he received some payments when he was a private citizen starting in 2017.

Beijing’s Biden Intel

As I’ve noted, Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom Biden is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, knows more about Joe’s return to China and any retaliation than the Americans do.

Comer puts it this way: By taking Chinese funds, “Joe Biden exposed himself to future blackmail and put America’s interests behind his desire for money.”

The investigation is designated a “preliminary impeachment inquiry”, giving it more power than a regular congressional subpoena to compel documents and testimony.

The next step would be a formal impeachment process, which typically involves a vote on articles of impeachment and the full House.

The Dems on Comer’s panel, desperate to avoid that moment, have been almost comical in trying to defend the president. Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin also emphasized that the evidence showed that Joe “did not benefit from his family members’ business ventures.”

This actually contradicts the evidence, but this effort shows how little work the Dems have to do when Biden tells one lie after another.

Remember, the President once claimed that he had never discussed his son’s business with him. When photos and emails on Hunter’s laptop proved otherwise, the White House backtracked on the claim that the president “never had any relationship” with his son.

This is laughable, as if Republicans need to create a father-son partnership agreement to make their point.

Hunter, facing federal gun charges and two tax charges after an embarrassing five-year investigation that the Justice Department tried to quash, may have some success in delaying testimony and document production because of his pending trial.

This is probably the closest to good news Joe Biden will get, but it won’t be enough to save him from the truth.

Source: nypost.com