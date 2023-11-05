Potential Halloween scare for markets and economy

important revelations

This material is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations to any individual. There is no assurance that the ideas or strategies discussed are suitable for all investors or will produce positive results. Investing involves risks, including possible loss of principal. Any economic forecast set forth may not develop as anticipated and is subject to change.

References to markets, asset classes and sectors are usually in relation to the corresponding market index. Indices are unmanaged statistical composites and cannot be invested in directly. Index performance is not an indicator of the performance of any investment and does not reflect fees, expenses or sales charges. All performance referenced is historical and is no guarantee of future results.

Any company names mentioned herein are for educational purposes only and are not an indication of trading intentions or a solicitation of their products or services. LPL Financial does not provide research on personal equities.

All information is believed to be from reliable sources; However, LPL Financial makes no representations regarding its completeness or accuracy.

U.S. Treasuries may be considered a “safe haven” investment, but they carry some degree of risk, including interest rate, credit, and market risk. Bonds are subject to market and interest rate risks when sold before maturity. Bond values ​​will decline as interest rates rise and bond availability and price are subject to change.

Preferred stock dividends are paid at the discretion of the issuing company. Preferred stocks are subject to interest rate and credit risk. As interest rates rise, the price of the preferred falls (and vice versa). They may be subject to a call feature with varying interest rates or credit ratings

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P500) is a capitalization-weighted index of 500 stocks designed to measure the performance of the broader domestic economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries.

The PE ratio (price-to-earnings ratio) is a measure of the price paid for a share relative to the annual net income or profit earned per share by the firm. It is a financial ratio used for valuation: a higher PE ratio means investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive than a stock with a lower PE ratio.

Earnings per share (EPS) is the share of profit allocated to each outstanding share of a company’s common stock. EPS serves as an indicator of a company’s profitability. Earnings per share are generally considered the most important variable in determining a stock’s price. It is also a key component used to calculate the price-to-earnings valuation ratio.

All index data from FactSet.

Value investing may perform differently than the market as a whole. They may be undervalued in the market for a long time.

Prices of small cap stocks are generally more volatile than those of large cap stocks.

International investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuations and political instability and may not be suitable for all investors. These risks are often increased for investments in emerging markets.

LPL Financial does not provide investment banking services and does not engage in initial public offerings or merger and acquisition activities.

For a list of indices and descriptions of economic terms referred to in this publication, please visit our website lplresearch.com/definitions.

This research material has been prepared by LPL Financial LLC.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial (LPL), A registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (Member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. To the extent you are receiving an investment from a separately registered independent investment advisor who is not an LPL affiliate, please note that LPL makes no representations with respect to such entity.

Not insured by the FDIC/NCUA or any other government agency. No bank/credit union guarantee. Not a bank/credit union deposit or liability. price may decrease

RES-1658818-0923 | For public use. Tracking #497458 (Exp. 10/2024)

Source: www.lpl.com