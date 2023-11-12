Potential Emirates 777X deal to kick off Dubai Airshow -source

By Tim Heffer and Alexander Cornwell

DUBAI (Reuters) – Middle East carriers look set to order billions of dollars of long-haul jets at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Monday, as Emirates faces new competition from rivals such as Turkish Airlines and the delayed Boeing Have renewed confidence in the 777X. ,

Despite concerns about a decline in the economically important travel sector due to Middle East tensions, host Emirates and low-cost cousin flydubai are expected to make their mark at the world’s second-largest aerospace event, industry sources said.

Despite ongoing uncertainty over the schedule of the world’s largest twin-engine jet, it is likely to include an order for several dozen Boeing 777X jets, which is currently expected to be delivered in 2025 after a five-year delay. Boeing has said the schedule remains intact.

The world’s largest user of wide-body jets, including Airbus A380 superjumbos and the current-generation Boeing 777, has publicly said it is considering the advanced 777X model as well as the Airbus A350 and smaller Boeing 787 for a new batch. Is.

Of these, the 787 is the least likely to appear immediately.

Flydubai flies the Boeing 737 Max narrowbody jet and is set to order more planes in that category, the sources said.

Emirates, Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.

Industry executives estimate that airlines around the world are in behind-the-scenes talks to buy about 700-800 new jets, including 200-300 of the world’s largest, as they replace fleets set aside during the pandemic. Replacement plans are being completed.

How many of them bear fruit in time for the November 13-17 show depends on the state of negotiations and the spotlight as Gulf groups face an increasing scope of competition.

Turkish Airlines (THY) joined the show’s agenda on Saturday with news from the state-run Anadolu news agency that it is in talks to buy 355 Airbus jets.

After more talks, industry sources said the airline is likely to announce at least part of the deal on Monday.

It has said it is in discussions for a total of more than 600 planes, which are likely to be split between Airbus and Boeing.

A Middle East source described the possibility of the Turkish order as a “bold move” by increasing competition at the showcase event.

However, other sources said it was too early to speculate on a major Dubai order for narrowbody jets from the region’s newest player, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air.

The airline, which has indicated a decision will be made in the coming weeks, declined to comment.

Aviation powerhouse Dubai is hosting the biennial aerospace competition against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which is increasing demand for weapons and closing airspace, making flights longer and more expensive for some airlines.

Travel analytics firm ForwardKeys said on Friday that flight bookings have declined not only in the Middle East but around the world since October 7. Bookings for the Middle East have declined by 26%.

(Reporting by Tim Heffer, Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com