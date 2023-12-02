Potential dark horses in the stock market for 2024

In a rising market, most investors usually choose popular stocks. However, popularity is not always an indicator of a good stock. Sometimes, winning investments are companies that are relatively unknown but show great potential for success, also known as dark horses. Therefore, investors interested in diversifying their strategies may find value in allocating a small portion of their capital to stocks with high risk-to-reward ratios.

Although these stocks naturally come with higher risk, the potential for substantial rewards may make them an attractive option for those looking to add a high-risk high-reward element to their portfolio.

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST)

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is at the forefront of the financial technology sector, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize lending through its innovative platform.

The company uses AI to analyze credit risk, attempting to displace traditional credit scores as the tool that determines whether consumers are creditworthy for loans, and largely successful. It makes money from fees it receives for referring loan applicants to its network of hundreds of partner banks. Credit Union.

underlying financial

The upstart’s financial journey has seen remarkable growth, with revenues increasing by 243% from 2018 to 2022, culminating in an impressive $802.5 million.

The company is improving gross margins, reaching 48.9% in 2022, indicating operating efficiency. However, the stock fell more than 25% after missing top and bottom-line consensus estimates in its Q3 report a few weeks ago.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $135 million, down 14% year-over-year (YoY) and below the consensus estimate of $139.76 million. Total fee revenue was $147 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year.

The stock has recovered sharply and is currently trading at $32.37 and is up 20.96% today, and up 18.01% on the month.

UPST One Month Price Display. Source: Tradingview

Upstart loans have declined in 2021-2022, but have improved in recent quarters, and strong loan performance will be important for banks to work more with upstarts.

Source: Upstart Holdings

Investors considering the stock should remain informed about the macroeconomic landscape, and aware of updates related to home and automotive defaults. An increase in defaults for these types of loans could also signal potential challenges for personal loans, which could signal challenging times for upstart holdings.

Stock awards in upstarts carry a high risk and investors should consider this before investing in the company. The company’s addressable market is worth trillions of dollars, so waiting until there are signs of economic recovery to invest should not hinder long-term investment returns.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty’s stock surged on Friday after the company released financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

The company’s shares were up nearly 12%, and at the time of writing the stock was trading at $470.03.

ULTA 7 Days Stock Price Performance. Source: Finbold

This strong performance can be attributed to the company’s Q3 net sales, which stood at approximately $2.5 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% year-over-year. The significant increase in net sales was primarily driven by a 4.5% increase in same-store sales. Additionally, Ulta Beauty opened 12 new stores during the quarter, leading to a slight increase in total sales.

Ulta Beauty’s Q3 gross profit margin was 39.9%, and its operating margin was 13.1%. Both of these profit metrics were down from the year-ago period.

analysts forecast

A synthesis of estimates from 20 analysts on TipRanks over the past quarter indicates a 12-month average price target of $533.95 for Ulta Beauty.

This suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from its current price of $472.03 and ‘buy medium‘Recommendation. Based on ratings for the last three months, ULTA has received 15 ‘Buy’ ratings, 4 ‘Hold’ ratings and 1 ‘Sell’ rating.,

ULTA Wall Street Analyst 12-Month Forecast. Source: TipRanks

The stock’s price targets display a range, spanning from a high of $620 to a low of $400.

Buy Stock Now with Interactive Brokers – The Most Advanced Investment Platform

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice.

Source: finbold.com