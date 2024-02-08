Posthest: Buyer’s Remorse? Landlords in these cities are counting their losses

breadcrumb trail link

Where in Canada home prices fell the most

Published February 08, 2024 • Last updated 44 minutes ago • 5 minutes read

Owners of single-family homes in 18 cities and condo owners in 26 cities saw the value of their homes decline in the last year. Photo Victor J. By Blue/Bloomberg

article content

They say, safe like houses – not so much lately.

article content

Many home buyers who made the move a year ago have seen their property value decline by 2023.

Not all, keep in mind. A comparison of home prices in 67 cities across Canada between December 2022 and 2023 by Canadian real estate site Point2 revealed that owners of single-family homes in 18 cities and condo owners in 26 cities saw their home values ​​increase last year. Have seen a decline.

article content

“The past year has shown that real estate investing can sometimes backfire,” the Point2 report said. “This means new owners in these unlucky Canadian cities may have to wait longer than others to build wealth.”

According to estimates, prices fell the most in areas that saw a housing boom during the pandemic.

Burlington, Ontario tops the list in losses. Anyone who bought a single-family home here in late 2022 stood to lose $163 per day for the next year, shaving nearly $60,000 from what they paid for it, the report said.

Homeowners in Kitchener, Mississauga and Markham also lost $39,850, $41,740 and $56,043 respectively from their home values ​​over the year.

“In percentage terms, the decline in home prices in these cities may seem benign, amounting to only around 5 per cent,” the report said. “But, that percentage decline translates into a more drastic net amount, especially given the difficult market conditions during which these owners took on risk.”

In many cities, condo owners are worse off than single-family homeowners.

“With 26 markets seeing year-over-year condo price declines, the price improvement is even more generalized for this segment,” the report said. “What was supposed to be a more affordable housing option became increasingly cheaper, eroding condo owners’ equity hopes.”

article content

article content

Condo owner in Mississauga, Ontario. They were hit the hardest, losing $100 per day throughout 2023, wiping $36,000 off the purchase price.

Victoria, BC and Barrie, Ontario. Condo owners lost $28,250 and $28,000, respectively.

The largest percentage declines occurred in Lethbridge, Alberta, where condo prices fell 6.1 per cent, and London, Ontario, where they fell 6 per cent.

Not everyone lost money last year. Prices in Vancouver, home to Canada’s most expensive real estate, rose 9 per cent from last year, meaning a homeowner who bought a single-family in late 2022 could gain $572 a day, or $208,858, by December 2023. Happened.

Homeowners in Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta, Surrey and Coquitlam, BC, Quebec City and Sudbury, Ontario. Single-family homes also saw substantial gains. Also in Toronto, the value of a home increased by $5,523 over the year.

Condo owners in Coquitlam, BC, Halifax, Richmond, BC and Calgary saw the value of their units increase by more than $50,000 in just one year.

And the situation may change, Point 2 said. Home prices were falling in 25 major cities in November but this number dropped to 18 in December due to the housing market boom.

article content

Sign up here to get Posthaste delivered straight to your inbox.

National Bank of Canada

The value of a building permit may seem like a dry thing but it can also offer a glimpse of the state of the housing market. Canada desperately needs more living space, but today’s chart doesn’t provide much encouragement. Building permits declined in almost all major markets in Canada in the fourth quarter.

Nationally, building permit values ​​fell 9 percent from the previous quarter and nearly 2 percent from last year. Last quarter was the lowest quarterly value since Q3 2021.

The data, released this week, is one reason National Bank economists are expecting an economic contraction in 2024 and the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates earlier than the market expects.

The Government of Canada is holding a national summit today on combating auto theft. Crime has become a national problem, with theft rates increasing by more than 50 percent in Ontario and Quebec.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board hosts its 2024 Market Outlook and Year in Review event.

Flair Airlines Chief Executive Stephen Jones will hold a press conference to review 2023 and present predictions and goals for Flair and the Canadian airline industry in 2023.

Today’s data: America’s unemployed claims

America’s unemployed claims Earning: BCE Inc, Cameco, Sun Life Financial Inc ConocoPhillips, Thomson-Reuters Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Cineplex Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc, Brookfield Corp, Saputo Inc.

article content

Get all of today’s major breaking stories as they happen Financial Post’s live news blogHighlighting the business headlines you need to know at a glance.

“Invest in preparation; ‘Not in prediction,’ the Lebanese-American essayist and mathematical statistician Nassim Taleb once said. With this in mind, portfolio manager Robert Gill helps us prepare by examining five key characteristics that should be considered to make successful stock investments. Read more at FP Investing

,

Are you worried about having enough for retirement? Do you need to adjust your portfolio? Are you wondering how to make ends meet? Email us at [email protected] with your contact information and a general gist of your problem and we’ll try to find some experts to help you (we’ll keep your names out) while writing a family finance story about it, of course. From). If you have a simple question, the crack team led by FP Answers’ Julie Cousin or one of our columnists can try it out.

article content

McAllister on mortgage

Frustrated with the mortgage market? Robert McAllister is here to help. Today, the Financial Post is launching a new column by a mortgage strategist that will help our readers navigate this complex area, from the latest trends to complex financing opportunities they won’t want to miss. To kick it off, Rob lays out the 10 things he’ll be watching most closely this year, from the rate-cut waiting game to the rise in six-month mortgages and more.

read it here

Today’s post was written by Pamela Haven, with additional reporting from the Financial Post staff, The Canadian Press and Bloomberg.

Do you have a story idea, pitch, embargoed report or a suggestion for this newsletter? Email us at [email protected].

Bookmark our website and support our journalism: Don’t miss the business news you need to know – add FinancialPost.com to your bookmarks and sign up to our newsletters here.

article content

