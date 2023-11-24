Posthaste: Family business owners are rushing to hand over their companies

0923 Business SH Business

Many Canadian family business owners are accelerating the handing over of their companies under the pressure of a changing economic landscape and internal family dynamics, according to a new study from KPMG LLP in Canada.

The survey of 285 leaders of 700 small and medium-sized family businesses found that 79 percent are accelerating their succession plans, with 73 percent expecting a transition to new leadership within the next three to five years.

The majority of them (79 percent) are accelerating their succession plans for a variety of reasons, including the constantly changing business and economic landscape, disruptive technologies, climate realities, tax changes and complex family dynamics.

“A generation of family business founders and owners decides whether to step down as CEO, what should happen with the business, preparing for the next generation and how to preserve the family wealth and legacy, all while “Difficult decisions regarding this should be carefully examined.” Yannick Archambault, partner, national leader, KPMG Family Office, said in a press release.

Seven in 10 leaders (71 percent) already have a formal plan to ensure the continuity of their business, 19 percent have a plan that is not as detailed and six percent do not have a plan, but Say it’s understandable who will take over the business in the family.

“Successful families that take a multidisciplinary approach to address emerging challenges and are proactively preparing the business will be in a better position to choose the optimal path forward,” Archambault said.

Many owners hoping to move their business within the family have established a timeline based on the new tax law introduced in the 2023 federal budget, with 70 percent planning to avoid the upcoming tax changes. Have put their succession plans in place before the New Year. The new rules set more stringent requirements for intergenerational transfers of shares in family-owned corporations and affect owners’ ability to claim the lifetime capital gains exemption.

“Family business owners who are considering passing the business on to their adult children or grandchildren may choose to do so before the new tax rules take effect, but that window is closing very quickly,” Chris Gandhi, partner, KPMG family office leader in Calgary, said in the release.

Many owners (79 percent) dream of handing over their business to the younger generation of their family, while others (71 percent) believe the next generation is not ready for the responsibilities and would like to sell to another company or a third party. Intends to. Three to five years (69 percent).

“It’s not always possible to pass on a family business to the next generation, and some people don’t want to follow in their parents’ footsteps,” Archambault said.

He said one way to maintain control over the business in such circumstances is to appoint a non-family member as chief executive and maintain family ownership.

But some owners (28 percent) are struggling to find people willing to take over their business and plan to close within three to five years.

“Along with financial factors, inadequate succession and transition strategies are the biggest factors in the failure of family businesses,” Archambault said. “It’s important to get it right.”

Sign up here to get Posthaste delivered straight to your inbox.

Origin Energy Ltd.’s top investor rejected a revised A$19.1-billion (US$12.5-billion) takeover plan by a group led by Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., throwing the yearlong exploration into fresh doubt. Origin, Australia’s largest utility, should remain owned by AustralianSuper members and other investors, rather than “a private equity consortium planning to shortchange them,” the fund said. Shares in the energy company closed down 1.7 per cent at A$8.275, the lowest price since May 25. , bloomberg

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors hosts a State of the Industry event in Calgary. The event includes the release and discussion of the 2023/24 drilling and service rig forecast. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith delivers the keynote address.

Today’s data: Retail Sales; US S&P Global PMI

Get all of today’s top breaking stories with the Financial Post’s live news blog, highlighting the business headlines you need to know at a glance.

There was little information about tax measures in this week’s fall economic statement, but there were a few things that may affect you if you own real estate or are considering the succession of your privately owned business. Tax expert Jamie Golombek outlines three tax changes in the fiscal update you may have missed.

Today’s post was written by Noella Ovid, with additional reporting from The Canadian Press, Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg.

Do you have a story idea, pitch, embargoed report or a suggestion for this newsletter? Email us at [email protected], or click Reply to send us a note.

Bookmark our website and support our journalism: Don’t miss the business news you need to know – add FinancialPost.com to your bookmarks and sign up to our newsletters here.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com