Post Office PR boss helped write 'story' that was used in operators' prosecution, inquiry hearing

The Post Office’s PR and media head helped write a “story” vigorously defending the faulty Horizon IT system, which was later used as evidence in the prosecution of Post Office operators, in witness statements investigating the scam. “Cut and pasted” in. Have heard.

Simon Baker, a Post Office employee, asked the company’s media team to help “craft our message”, which was developed by two lawyers, crafting words that were later used in legal proceedings. Was, the inquiry heard.

As the Post Office’s legal team successfully pursued a series of lawsuits against Post Office operators wrongly accused of theft, issues of the faulty Horizon IT system that were actually responsible for the accounting errors were increasingly being raised during the cases. .

In a series of internal communications from 2012, now known as the “Horizon Bashing Bandwagon” emails after the scandal, the Post Office moved to reject any notion that the review of the IT system by auditor Second Sight would provide credibility. Could do with the idea that the system was flawed.

Second Sight was appointed by the Post Office in 2012 following talks with a small group of MPs and the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance campaign group to conduct an independent investigation into Horizon after concerns were raised about its IT system during the prosecution.

In response, the Post Office’s legal team, PR chief and company secretary jointly drafted a “story” saying there was no problem, the inquest heard.

“Please can you help us craft our messaging around second-site reviews,” Baker said in an email to his media team. “We need to counter the claim that the review is an admission that there is a problem with Horizon.”

He later wrote that when the final draft of ‘Our Story’ was completed, it would be given to ‘agents and consultants’. [a] Coherent approaches and presentations where there are challenges for Horizon,” the inquiry heard.

“It was a press release rather than a revelation,” said Duncan Atkinson, a criminal prosecution expert for the inquiry who has provided two lengthy reports into the Post Office’s investigative and prosecution practices and testified at two evidence sessions this week. “A form of words was put together…a significant part of it was claims that there were no problems…even where defects were perceived [by the Post Office],

In an email series, Ronan Kelleher, the interim head of PR and media at the time, offered “tweaks”. One was described by Jason Beer, the lead lawyer on the investigation, as a “significant amendment”.

The “press release” later became part of the “additional evidence” presented in the witness statement of Post Office investigator Stephen Bradshaw in the case against Post Office operator Kim Wylie.

“It starts to get familiar,” Beer said. “I think you’ll recognize it… [it has been] Prepared by the Public Relations and Media Head of the Post Office, and has now become a witness statement.

Beer said it was not only “cut and pasted” into Bradshaw’s witness statement, but it was also inserted into “other witness statements” in Post Office prosecution cases.

“It’s extremely disturbing,” Atkinson said. “Effectively, a press release that the system works well. This is certainly not a reasonable approach in relation to the extent of disclosure on these topics and is a troubling approach to the use of witness statements. To sign up to this, unless you really thought that was all there was to say on the subject of Horizon’s operations, is troubling.

The Horizon scandal resulted in more than 700 post office operators being prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 for theft, fraud and false accounting due to faulty accounting software installed in the late 1990s.

The IT system installed by the Post Office and supplied by Fujitsu resulted in postal operators reporting shortfalls in their returns and the company sued them.

To date, 86 operators have had their wrongful convictions overturned, paying £21 million in compensation.

