Post-mortem: Why did sustainable fashion brand Dai close its doors?

Dai began a long and winding road to closure, officially closing up shop on December 10. All its employees had found new roles, its suppliers had been paid in full, its debts were paid off and most of its remaining stock had found new homes.

Dai hopes the closure can serve as a clarion call for investors and policymakers to support sustainable businesses, helping other entrepreneurs connect environmental and social concerns with business interests. Otherwise, they fear the industry will risk disenfranchising founders and alienating potential changemakers in the process.

fund raising challenge

Dai started the brand with his personal savings in 2017, following an eight-year career in investment banking. Despite disappointing statistics about female founders’ fundraising prospects, she was optimistic that her experience would propel her forward. In April 2019, an initial pre-seed funding round led by Rederis Ventures brought in £409,000, which the company lasted for approximately 18 months, during which it enjoyed increased organic growth and positive press coverage.

Just less than a year later – just as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed Dai’s frequent-flyer, powersuit-wearing clientbase into long hours at home in athleisure – the brand closed a second round of £1.3 million, led by Led by Rianta Capital (family office). Tom Singh, founder of New Look) and Closed Loop Partners and RedRice Ventures. Two former LVMH CEOs – Thomas Pink and Donna Karan – also joined the board. Still, it wasn’t easy: “We lost a lot of investors in that round at the last minute, as borders closed and uncertainty spread,” says Dai. “But we went through what felt like a strong situation.”

When Dai closed its third and final funding round in June 2022 – a mixed round including previous institutional investors, family offices and community crowdfunding, totaling £1.63 million – it looked to be gaining momentum. Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to grow 40 percent year-over-year (Dai would not disclose figures). But shareholders were expecting much faster growth than the brand expected.

It is not uncommon. Many venture capitalists still expect sustainability-minded startups or companies with a triple bottom line (an accounting framework that takes into account social, environmental and financial performance) to deliver similar returns on investment within the same time frame, says founder Carla Mora. Managing Partner at Elante Capital. As a result, these companies are abandoning large fundraises in favor of slower capital raising with a long-term view.

Source: www.voguebusiness.com