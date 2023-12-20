December 20, 2023
Post-mortem: Why did sustainable fashion brand Dai close its doors?


Dai began a long and winding road to closure, officially closing up shop on December 10. All its employees had found new roles, its suppliers had been paid in full, its debts were paid off and most of its remaining stock had found new homes.

Dai hopes the closure can serve as a clarion call for investors and policymakers to support sustainable businesses, helping other entrepreneurs connect environmental and social concerns with business interests. Otherwise, they fear the industry will risk disenfranchising founders and alienating potential changemakers in the process.

fund raising challenge

Dai started the brand with his personal savings in 2017, following an eight-year career in investment banking. Despite disappointing statistics about female founders’ fundraising prospects, she was optimistic that her experience would propel her forward. In April 2019, an initial pre-seed funding round led by Rederis Ventures brought in £409,000, which the company lasted for approximately 18 months, during which it enjoyed increased organic growth and positive press coverage.

Just less than a year later – just as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed Dai’s frequent-flyer, powersuit-wearing clientbase into long hours at home in athleisure – the brand closed a second round of £1.3 million, led by Led by Rianta Capital (family office). Tom Singh, founder of New Look) and Closed Loop Partners and RedRice Ventures. Two former LVMH CEOs – Thomas Pink and Donna Karan – also joined the board. Still, it wasn’t easy: “We lost a lot of investors in that round at the last minute, as borders closed and uncertainty spread,” says Dai. “But we went through what felt like a strong situation.”

When Dai closed its third and final funding round in June 2022 – a mixed round including previous institutional investors, family offices and community crowdfunding, totaling £1.63 million – it looked to be gaining momentum. Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to grow 40 percent year-over-year (Dai would not disclose figures). But shareholders were expecting much faster growth than the brand expected.

It is not uncommon. Many venture capitalists still expect sustainability-minded startups or companies with a triple bottom line (an accounting framework that takes into account social, environmental and financial performance) to deliver similar returns on investment within the same time frame, says founder Carla Mora. Managing Partner at Elante Capital. As a result, these companies are abandoning large fundraises in favor of slower capital raising with a long-term view.

Source: www.voguebusiness.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Prime Minister welcomes the appointment of Eric Janse as the new Clerk of the House of Commons

Prime Minister welcomes the appointment of Eric Janse as the new Clerk of the House of Commons

December 20, 2023
Buying Apple Stock in 2024 and Expecting it to 2x by 2029? What has to happen here? The Motley Fool

Buying Apple Stock in 2024 and Expecting it to 2x by 2029? What has to happen here? The Motley Fool

December 20, 2023

You may have missed

Prime Minister welcomes the appointment of Eric Janse as the new Clerk of the House of Commons

Prime Minister welcomes the appointment of Eric Janse as the new Clerk of the House of Commons

December 20, 2023
Buying Apple Stock in 2024 and Expecting it to 2x by 2029? What has to happen here? The Motley Fool

Buying Apple Stock in 2024 and Expecting it to 2x by 2029? What has to happen here? The Motley Fool

December 20, 2023
Residential developers broke ground on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 607 S. Removed an old oak tree from the front yard of a newly constructed home on 13th Street.

Tennessee Real Estate: Will it get easier to buy a home in 2024? what to know.

December 20, 2023
Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labor dispute?

Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labor dispute?

December 20, 2023
AR platform actually launches 'Fandime' NFT to reward users with exclusive movie-related content TechCrunch

AR platform actually launches ‘Fandime’ NFT to reward users with exclusive movie-related content TechCrunch – Business News – Business News

December 20, 2023
Ledger promises to reimburse users affected by its Connect Kit exploit 1

Ledger promises to reimburse users affected by its Connect Kit exploit 1

December 20, 2023