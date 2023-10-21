Normally, when an insider buys a stock, it’s usually no big deal. However, when many insiders are buying, such as in the case of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), this sends a favorable message to the company’s shareholders.

Although insider transactions may not be the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we think it makes perfect sense to keep an eye on what insiders are doing.

NN Insider transactions during the last year

Independent director Tom Wilson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$99k worth of shares, with each share priced at US$1.37. Although we love to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was well below the recent price of US$1.77. While this suggests that insiders consider the stock undervalued at low prices, this transaction doesn’t tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last twelve months, NN insiders were buying shares, but not selling them. You can see below a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions including share price, date and time!

Does NN claim high insider ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholding in a company can help you know if they are well engaged with common shareholders. We generally like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data shows that NN insiders own about US$8.8m worth of shares (that’s 11% of the company). Although better than nothing, we are not overly impressed by these holdings.

So what does this data suggest about NN insiders?

It doesn’t really mean that no insiders traded NN shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of last year’s transactions is encouraging. We would like to see greater individual participation. However, we don’t see anything to suggest that NN insiders are doubting the company. So while these insider transactions can help us form a thesis about the stock, it’s also worthwhile to know the risks facing this company. In this case: we have seen 3 warning signs for NN You should know about this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account only for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

