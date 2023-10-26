company logo

The global new car industry profile provides valuable information about the market for new passenger cars, including key features, market size, market share and forecasts. Here are some key points from the industry profile:

Main idea:

The new car market comprises the initial retail sales/registration of new passenger cars, which include a variety of variants such as saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs, 4x4s and light pickups.

Market value is calculated at the retail selling price (RSP), and market volume is given in terms of units sold.

Market share data is presented for motor manufacturing groups, which include all brands in a manufacturing group, rather than for individual brands.

All market data and forecasts are expressed in nominal terms, without adjusting for inflation.

market Overview:

The global new car market is expected to generate total revenue of $1,787.7 billion in 2022.

However, the market experienced a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% between 2017 and 2022.

The market consumption volume is projected to decline with a negative CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022, reaching a total of 64,844,700 cars in 2022.

Factors Driving Market Performance:

scope:

The industry profile helps users understand the size, growth and key players in the global new cars market. It involves analysis of the five forces to assess competitive intensity and attractiveness. Additionally, leading company profiles provide insight into the operations and financial performance of key players. The profile also provides five-year forecasts for both price and volume.

Reasons to buy:

Industry profiles help answer the following questions:

What was the size of the global new cars market by value in 2022?

What is the estimated size of the global new cars market in 2027?

What factors influence the competitive landscape in the global new cars market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global new cars market?

Companies Mentioned

Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Company Limited

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mazda Limited

BYD Company Limited

Toyota Motor Corporation

Renault SA

Volkswagen AG

Ford Motor Company Limited

Honda Motor Company Limited

Stellantis NV

Hyundai Motor Company

Main topics covered:

1. Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 global new cars

4 macroeconomic indicators

5 new cars in Asia-Pacific

6 new cars in Europe

7 macroeconomic indicators

8 new cars in france

9 macroeconomic indicators

10 new cars in germany

11 macroeconomic indicators

12 new cars in Italy

13 macroeconomic indicators

14 new cars in japan

15 macroeconomic indicators

16 new cars in australia

17 macroeconomic indicators

18 new cars in canada

19 macroeconomic indicators

20 new cars in china

21 macroeconomic indicators

22 new cars in the Netherlands

23 macroeconomic indicators

24 new cars in spain

25 macroeconomic indicators

26 new cars in the United Kingdom

27 macroeconomic indicators

28 new cars in the usa

29 macroeconomic indicators

30 Company Profile

31 appendix

