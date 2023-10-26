Positive macroeconomic factors led to increased new car sales, increased consumer confidence and increased demand.
Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “New Car Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
The global new car industry profile provides valuable information about the market for new passenger cars, including key features, market size, market share and forecasts. Here are some key points from the industry profile:
Main idea:
The new car market comprises the initial retail sales/registration of new passenger cars, which include a variety of variants such as saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs, 4x4s and light pickups.
Market value is calculated at the retail selling price (RSP), and market volume is given in terms of units sold.
Market share data is presented for motor manufacturing groups, which include all brands in a manufacturing group, rather than for individual brands.
All market data and forecasts are expressed in nominal terms, without adjusting for inflation.
market Overview:
The global new car market is expected to generate total revenue of $1,787.7 billion in 2022.
However, the market experienced a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% between 2017 and 2022.
The market consumption volume is projected to decline with a negative CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022, reaching a total of 64,844,700 cars in 2022.
Factors Driving Market Performance:
scope:
The industry profile helps users understand the size, growth and key players in the global new cars market. It involves analysis of the five forces to assess competitive intensity and attractiveness. Additionally, leading company profiles provide insight into the operations and financial performance of key players. The profile also provides five-year forecasts for both price and volume.
Reasons to buy:
Industry profiles help answer the following questions:
What was the size of the global new cars market by value in 2022?
What is the estimated size of the global new cars market in 2027?
What factors influence the competitive landscape in the global new cars market?
How has the market performed in the last five years?
Who are the top competitors in the global new cars market?
Companies Mentioned
Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
Suzuki Motor Corporation
Nissan Motor Company Limited
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Mazda Limited
BYD Company Limited
Toyota Motor Corporation
Renault SA
Volkswagen AG
Ford Motor Company Limited
Honda Motor Company Limited
Stellantis NV
Hyundai Motor Company
Main topics covered:
1. Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 global new cars
4 macroeconomic indicators
5 new cars in Asia-Pacific
6 new cars in Europe
7 macroeconomic indicators
8 new cars in france
9 macroeconomic indicators
10 new cars in germany
11 macroeconomic indicators
12 new cars in Italy
13 macroeconomic indicators
14 new cars in japan
15 macroeconomic indicators
16 new cars in australia
17 macroeconomic indicators
18 new cars in canada
19 macroeconomic indicators
20 new cars in china
21 macroeconomic indicators
22 new cars in the Netherlands
23 macroeconomic indicators
24 new cars in spain
25 macroeconomic indicators
26 new cars in the United Kingdom
27 macroeconomic indicators
28 new cars in the usa
29 macroeconomic indicators
30 Company Profile
31 appendix
