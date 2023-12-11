Positive Ethereum Forecast Amid Ongoing Bullishness, What About Everlodge?

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has hit an 18-month high, and this recent price action suggests that bulls may lead the rally in the short term, while the crypto could rise much higher during 2024. The price breakout above the $2,000 barrier gained the attention of whales, triggering this rally.

It is worth noting that ETH is currently in a correction, but many analysts are of the opinion that this is a healthy correction.

Everlodge (ELDG) also displayed a similar pattern, as it saw a significant increase in value since the start of its presale. With the introduction of blockchain and AI-powered elements into the $280 trillion real estate market, it becomes an interesting project worth watching.vsichkite

Ethereum (ETH) broke $2,000 in the last month – could it reach $4,000?

Ethereum (ETH) saw a breakout above the $2,000 range during the last month and since then, has been moving rapidly upward. It attracted the attention of investors, which triggered its rally, and the price continued the momentum supported by good buying volumes.

The EMA for Ethereum displayed a golden crossover which boosted long-term investor confidence. This also shows that the price is rising strongly as the bulls continue to dominate. The Ethereum crypto price is now in a bullish trend and is trading near 18-month highs. Most of the play took place over the past month, and as a result, it is clear that bulls are active in the market.

The pseudonymous analyst known as Bluntz reported Over 230,000 followers on X (Twitter) The ETH crypto officially entered a bullish zone after leaving the multi-month accumulation range.

According to the analyst, the crypto will lag behind traders who are focused on ETH’s gains against BTC. Over the past week, the ETH crypto moved between $2,079.53 and $2,380.99.

At the time of writing, the price has dropped to $2,250 – following the broader crypto market, a 4% retracement over the last 24 hours.

Everlodge (ELDG) introduces AI-powered tools to the real estate market

Everlodge (ELDG) is a real estate marketplace that will introduce AI technology to the $280 trillion real estate market. This platform will enable anyone to invest in real estate without requiring millions of dollars of upfront capital.

It aims to solve issues such as lack of transparency, liquidity and accessibility. On top of the platform, the assets will be minted into NFTs, each worth $100. These retain the benefits of property ownership, such as value appreciation and passive income through rentals.

The ecosystem will feature a property launchpad, where builders can get support from the community and those looking to jump into properties early and stand to gain the most as a result. There will be a dedicated AI tool that will monitor and scan global asset prices across all sectors. This will then give the latest snapshot of a specific area at that time. As a result, it is used as a predictor for undervalued markets.

Everlodge also saw a remarkable level of attention. During Phase 7 of the presale, the ELDG token is offered at $0.025.

For more information about Everlodge (ELDG), please visit their website.

