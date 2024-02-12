Posh Poker Club Costs NYC Wall Street Financiers $20KA Year

Details of one of New York City’s most exclusive poker clubs were revealed last week, bringing together a group of financial insiders and entrepreneurs willing to shell out $20,000 a year for membership.

This club is located on East 58th Street and features plenty of card playing, cigar smoking, and even karaoke nights. The brain behind the club came from real estate developer Tony Park when friends started playing poker at a Korean restaurant he owned.

Park saw the possibility of an even better option and secured a room for the club on the third floor of the building. Poker nights now include lobster, steak, caviar, fine cigars, and each member has his own locker and key.

“There’s one member who likes to smoke cigars and drink coffee before work,” Park said. New York Post, “He lets himself in and goes over.”

poker and camaraderie

New York has a long history of underground poker rooms, even drawing inspiration from the movie Rounders. However, The Club at the Park is far beyond what one might think of as a typical private poker room.

Those heading to the venue will find a leather sofa, big-screen TV, wine cart, humidor and a karaoke machine (with three different languages). This primo man cave has a sophisticated décor with extensive ventilation systems and storage for over 5,000 bottles of wine and liquor.

Members say there is no rake in the poker game, meaning the group functions only as a legal social club. At present it has 20 members, whose number is likely to increase to 32. The game features a lot of Wall Street financiers looking for a place to relax and play some cards.

During a game at the club, one player reflected on how much he enjoyed being part of the group and playing cards in the room.

“When I think of hospitality, I think of Tony,” he told the Post. “He’s a real estate guy who has the luxury of getting along well with his friends.”

For those more interested in New York’s underground poker scene, a Rounders sequel has been rumored to be in the works for several years. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck also expressed interest in the possibility in 2023.

_*Photo – Pixabay/Horvin56 _

Source: www.bing.com