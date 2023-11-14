Portugal: Political turmoil looms over Lisbon web summit - DW - 11/13/2023

The Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal is as popular as ever: this year more than 70,000 participants from more than 160 countries are expected, as well as about 1,000 investors looking for attractive candidates among the 2,600 tech startups present. Have been.

The summit, which took place from Monday to Thursday – which bills itself as an event to “reshape the global tech industry” – has, however, been rocked by the resignation of its founder Paddy Cosgrave.

Cosgrave’s social media platform

Following the tweet, Israel’s ambassador to Portugal called for a boycott of the Web Summit, at which several tech giants including Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon withdrew their participation. Cosgrave’s apology came too late, and he was eventually forced to step down due to the scandal.

Shortly before the summit began, it was announced that Cosgrave would be replaced by Katherine Maher, a 40-year-old American who had led Wikipedia as CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation.

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave resigned after the outcry over his tweets on Israel’s war against Hamas. Image: Jochen Faget/DW

In addition to Cosgrave, Portugal saw another political figure lose his job shortly before the Web Summit. Prime Minister Antonio Costa submitted his resignation on Tuesday after police raided his official residence and the country’s attorney general confirmed he was being investigated for corruption.

Why are German politicians not participating?

The country’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa claimed that the uproar about Costa had not harmed Portugal’s reputation, nor had Cosgrave’s resignation harmed the popularity of the Web Summit.

“Everything is good. The irony is that what happened increased interest in the event,” he told reporters late last week. He said the public debate proved to be “the best publicity imaginable for a Web Summit”.

However, Rebelo de Sousa said that unlike past practice, he would not attend the closing ceremony of the Web Summit this year.

Germany has attracted the largest number of startups to the summit. Image: Jochen Faget/DW

German political leaders are also conspicuously absent from the event. German Economy Minister Robert Habach has canceled a planned visit to Lisbon, even though tech companies from Europe’s largest economy are being represented.

Originally, the Green Party minister was expected to deliver a speech on the theme “Germany’s path to a progressive future”. This means Lisbon’s vibrant clubbing scene will now have to do without Habach, as the minister was planning to attend a so-called German Startup Night at the trendy Lisbon Factory venue.

According to media reports, Habré canceled his trip to Lisbon due to Costa’s resignation. The former prime minister used to be a close ally of Habach on efforts to green German and European industries in a time of climate change.

What’s in store for Web Summit

Despite cancellations and involuntary absences, the 2023 Web Summit is set to draw the usual mix of prominent tech people and nerd expertise.

Will Katherine Maher be able to maintain Web Summit’s global reputation as the world’s “premier tech conference” Image: Web Summit

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning will talk about digital security, while former boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko is expected to provide an insight into the situation amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is in Lisbon to address the audience and Portuguese football coach Andre Villas-Boas will share the stage with Croatian player Ana Markovic.

As for topical highlights, the emergence of artificial intelligence will, of course, be at the center of many scheduled discussions and events. Apart from this, the question of what role technology can play in combating climate change will also come to the fore.

