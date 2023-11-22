Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance explores Oregon’s capital, Portland, a city renowned for its sustainability efforts and its unique take on art, food and live music.

Portland is a major city in America’s Pacific Northwest, but it still has all the charm of a small town.

Recently, it has become recognized for its somewhat different approach to most things, from alternative music to sports such as roller derby and vegetarian food.

Portland’s music scene caters to all tastes and genres, and is famous for live events.

Some of the largest and most popular venues include the Aladdin Theatre, Doug Fir Lounge, and Mississippi Studios.

Music Millennium on Portland’s East Side is both a renowned live venue and the oldest record store in the Pacific Northwest.

Owner Terry Carrier is attempting to continue the legacy of the store.

“We have done over four and a half thousand live performances,” he said.

“We try to bring a lot of developing artists that are touring into the store. This gives them an opportunity so a younger audience can see them play.”

He said that Portland’s alternative music does not have any specific sound or style.

“It’s not the same from one band to the next. You have a lot of open-minded people. The band may have the sound, but the songs are what really matter.”

Rising garage-psych punk band, the Spoon Benders are proud to call Portland their home.

The members – Katy Black, Buffy Pastor, AJ Herald and Velvet – said the music coming from Portland is not genre specific which creates a more diverse scene.

The city’s ‘counter-culture’ attitude extends beyond music to its cuisine, especially vegetarian food.

In fact, Portland has been named the number one US city for vegetarians and vegans by the website WalletHub.

Boxcar Pizza, which opened in 2020, serves a vegan version of Detroit-style pizza – a rectangular pan pizza with the option of a thick, crispy, chewy crust.

Joe Russell, a restaurant employee, said he has seen Portland’s vegan scene “explode” during his 12 years living in the city.

“I just watched that scene blow up. “There are a lot of cool people coming into town, opening any kind of non-vegetarian restaurant you can imagine, but doing vegetarian food,” he said.

But there’s more to Portland than just the city; Nature-lovers will appreciate its proximity to national parks, waterfalls and recreation areas.

Good Trip Adventures offers outdoor adventurers guided tours to places like Multnomah Falls, a 30-minute drive from Portland.

Owner and guide Lauren Skoniczny said people can book a one-day hiking trip or a multi-day backpacking tour.

“We also teach about geology, human history, natural history; “Really try to piece together the full picture of these places where people are going,” he said.

In keeping with its ‘alternative’ reputation, sports fans will want to check out Portland’s roller derby scene.

The Rose City Rollers is the city’s premiere roller derby league featuring four-time WFTDA International Champions, Wheels of Justice.

The all-female, all-volunteer-run league has reached the pinnacle of Portland sports fans in recent years, from Memorial Coliseum to the Hangar at Oaks Amusement Park, where hundreds of people flock to a more intimate venue. Cheer on the gladiatores.

Darth Molly #88 and Lil Regulather #79 are two members of the team who said everyone is welcome to watch them play.

Roller derby is a roller skating contact sport that combines music, lights and skate action into one experience.

Lil Regulather said that music plays a vital role in connecting the spectators with the action at the Oval track.

“Portland’s music scene is very diverse, similar to Derby. There’s a diverse community, and music is very unifying because it changes the way you feel about a game.

“Our DJ is very good at playing music to suit the game. When the last jam (drama units) happens in the last minute, an intense song plays, which is getting everyone excited.”

From food and music to sports and art, and even urban life, Portland’s unique approach to everything makes it a must-see.

