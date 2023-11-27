Portland, Oregon’s school and teachers unions reach a tentative agreement after a nearly month-long strike

Oregon’s largest school district said late Sunday it had reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union and that about 45,000 students would return to school on Monday after being without classrooms for more than three weeks.

The agreement still must be voted on by teachers who have been protesting since Nov. 1 over issues of pay, class size and planning time. It must also be approved by the school board, but the union agreed that classes could resume until the vote moved forward. Portland Public Schools students were unable to attend school for 11 days before the start of the district’s week-long Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are relieved to have our students return to school, and we know that being out of school for the past three weeks – missing classmates, teachers and learning – has been difficult for everyone,” Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a statement. “

The teachers union said the tentative deal is a major win for teachers and students in the areas of class sizes, teacher pay, health and safety and mental health support for children still struggling with the pandemic. Students will make up the missed school days by cutting winter break by one week and adding days in the new year.

“This contract is a historic moment for Portland’s students, families and teachers,” said Angela Bonilla, president of the Portland Teachers Association. “Teachers have secured reform on all of our key issues. …Teachers have stood up with families, students, and colleagues – and because of that, our schools are getting the additional investment they need.”

Teachers hold signs and chant in front of a middle school during the first day of their strike in Portland, Oregon on November 1, 2023. Claire Rush/AP

PPS said the deal would provide teachers with a cumulative cost-of-living increase of 13.8% over the next three years and nearly half of all teachers would earn an additional 10.6% from the annual step increase. The agreement will also add class time for elementary and middle grades starting next year and increase teacher planning time by 90 minutes each week for elementary and middle-aged classes.

The district will also triple the number of team members dedicated to supporting the mental and emotional health of students.

The students went to school for the last time on Halloween.

Many parents were supportive of the striking teachers, but as schools closed, some raised concerns about learning loss among students, especially after prolonged school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no online instructions during the strike.

As tensions escalated as negotiations continued over the Thanksgiving break, teachers marched onto a major bridge Tuesday and blocked rush-hour traffic for about 15 minutes. One school board member’s rental property was vandalized and another had posters plastered on his car, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Even celebrities, including several actors who played troubled and underfunded teachers on ABC’s hit comedy show “Abbott Elementary,” posted videos of support for the teachers union on Facebook.

The Portland Association of Teachers, which represents more than 4,000 teachers, said it was the first strike by teachers in the school district. The union has been bargaining with the district for months for a new contract after the previous contract expired in June.

Teachers were unhappy with increasing class sizes, lack of classroom support and planning time, and salaries not keeping pace with inflation. Annual base salaries in the district start at approximately $50,000.

Portland Public Schools has repeatedly said it does not have the money to meet the union’s demands. Oregon lawmakers approved a record $10.2 billion K-12 budget for the next two years in June, but school district representatives said it wasn’t enough. Earlier this month, some state lawmakers held a press conference on the steps of the state Capitol to urge a solution.

In its statement, the district urged voters to pressure state lawmakers for better school funding and said it would have to cut the budget to make concessions to the teachers union.

