Portfolio managers say the Fed needs to cut rates at least five times next year

The Fed is lagging behind when it comes to cutting rates, said Paul Gambles, managing partner of MBMG Group.

Traders are now cutting prices by 25 basis points for early March 2024.

“It is almost certain that the Fed will raise rates,” says veteran investor David Roche, “and inflation will no longer be below 2%.”

According to portfolio manager Paul Gambles, the Federal Reserve needs to cut interest rates at least five times next year to keep the US economy from slipping into recession.

Gambles, co-founder and managing partner of MBMG Group, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that the Fed was behind the rate cuts, and that to avoid an excessive and prolonged monetary tightening cycle it would have to make at least five cuts alone. In 2024.

“I think Fed policy is now so disconnected from economic factors and reality that you can’t make any predictions about when the Fed will wake up and start realizing how much damage they’re really doing to the economy. Are.” ” Jurors warned.

The current US policy rate is 5.25%-5.50%, the highest in 22 years. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now seeing a 25 basis point cut in prices as early as March 2024.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday it was too early to declare victory over inflation, dashing market expectations of an interest rate cut next year.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” Powell said in prepared remarks.

Recent data from the US has pointed to easing price pressures, but Powell stressed that policymakers plan to “keep policy restrictive” until they are confident that inflation is under control of the central bank. Coming back strongly to the 2% target.

Financial markets, however, took his comments as dovish, sending Wall Street’s main indexes to new highs on Friday and Treasury yields falling sharply. There is now a perception that the US central bank is effectively raising interest rates.

US consumer prices were unchanged in October from the previous month, raising hopes that the Fed’s aggressive rate-hike cycle is beginning to ease inflation.

The Labor Department’s consumer price index, which measures a wide range of commonly used goods and services, climbed 3.2% in October from a year earlier but remained flat from the previous month.

Veteran investor David Roche told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that unless there were major external shocks to U.S. inflation in the form of energy or food, it was “almost certain” that the Fed would be raising rates, meaning the next rate cut. The move will also be below.

“I would stick to 3%, which I think is already reflected in many asset prices. I don’t think we’re going to push inflation down to 2% now. It’s going to be driven by all sorts of things underlying the economy. is,” said Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy.

Roche, who correctly predicted the Asian crisis, said, “Central banks will no longer have to fight as hard as before. And therefore, the underlying rate of inflation will be higher than before, it will be 3% instead of 2%.” The global financial crisis of 1997 and 2008.

It now remains to be seen what the Fed’s interest rate plan will be at its next and final meeting of the year on December 13. Most market players expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged.

Source: www.cnbc.com