Portal, protocol aggregator simplifies DeFi, launches API upgrade 'PYXIS' for developers

Following a successful seed extension fundraising in October, Portals, the DeFi protocol aggregator that is simplifying Web3 by consolidating DeFi functions, has launched a significant upgrade of its developer API, allowing builders to supercharge their projects. Provides a comprehensive suite of tools and data for.

The Portals API currently powers some of Web3’s best DeFi applications, including XDeFi, Yarn, Stake DAO, Mean Finance, PoolTogether, and hundreds of anonymous builders leveraging the API’s user-friendly integration. Projects get instant access to volume and liquidity data, asset prices, APY, token images, contract and pool addresses, token names and symbols, and account balances, all indexed from over 150 protocols across 9 networks and every Updates occur with the block.

pyxis The upgraded API promises to reduce the overhead and costs associated with compiling DeFi data while providing users with important new metrics, such as trading volume, volatility, historical data to calculate cost basis, profits and losses, and What’s more, all 35,000+ tokens and countless vaults, pools, LPs and lending positions are supported on the Portal platform. In addition to expanded metrics, the Pyxis update delivers a significantly improved user experience for builders, providing developers with a simple and intuitive way to build apps, monitor their usage, and track their revenue. Combining powerful functionality with a simple user interface, integration of extensive collections of Web3 data is now just a click away for any ambitious project.

Suhail Gangji, co-founder of Portals, emphasized the significance of the Pyxis upgrade milestone, saying:

“Navigating DeFi can be difficult for both users and builders. I am confident that what we have created with Pyxis is not only the evolution of the Portals developer API but also the beginning of a more streamlined DeFi space. In just a few lines of code, projects can benefit from integrating intent-based infrastructure, account abstraction capabilities, the elimination of complex multistep orders, and the ability to complete transactions in a gasless manner. All this, along with the flexible options they need to retain users on their platform.”

The Pyxis upgrade provides developers with:

A single, unified API for data, swaps, and zaps, allowing projects to condense multi-step DeFi transactions into a single API request.

Seamless integration of intent-driven transactions through account abstraction, enabling flexible transaction paths and gasless transactions.

API data, to ensure the efficacy of your implementation of portal functionalities.

Three flexible service plans cater to all projects, no matter their size or scale.

Portals is a platform that simplifies Web3 by enabling anyone to easily bundle complex DeFi actions. It was founded by Suhail Gangji, previously co-founder of Zapper, and Nabi Ozberkman, who has extensive experience in DeFi as part of the OlympusDAO team.

