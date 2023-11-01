Portable Power Tools Market Growing Driven by Cordless Tools and DIY Projects-By PMI

PMI

Prophecy Market Insights latest research report on Portable Power Tools Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, growth opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends. The report provides information about market size and share, key market players, distribution channels and consumer preferences. It also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides detailed analysis of the competitive landscape including strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions.

Covina, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Portable power tools are electric or pneumatic tools designed for various manual tasks in construction, woodworking, metal working, automotive repair and other industrial and home applications. These devices are compact, versatile and offer the advantage of mobility, enabling users to perform tasks efficiently in a wide range of settings.

Considering these tools which are required for operations like drilling, cutting and fastening, portable power tools market The expansion is being driven by global urbanization as well as the expansion of the building and infrastructure sectors. Power tool performance and user experience are enhanced by ongoing technological advancements such as brushless motors, lithium-ion batteries, and intelligent features.

In June 2023, Bosch Tools is powering up workers with newly launched 18v cordless tools backed by a new and advanced 18V warranty. Bosch Power Tools also unveiled a new and improved 18V Limited Warranty that provides extended protection for 18V tools, chargers and batteries in addition to the new warranty.

by type: Corded Tools and Cordless Tools

By Application: Residential applications, construction, industrial uses, automotive, and others

by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa

Following are some of the key trends in the global portable power tools market:

Increasing demand for cordless power tools: Cordless power tools are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and portability. They are also becoming more powerful and efficient, making them a viable option for a wide range of applications.

Adoption of smart power devices is increasing: Smart power appliances are equipped with sensors and chips that can collect data on appliance usage and performance. This data can be used to improve the efficiency and safety of power equipment.

Growing Popularity of DIY Projects: The increasing popularity of DIY projects is driving the demand for portable power tools. Consumers are using portable power tools to complete home improvement projects, such as building decks, remodeling kitchens and fixing furniture.

Following are some of the key challenges in the global portable power tools market:

High cost of raw materials: The cost of raw materials such as steel, aluminum and copper has been increasing in recent years. This is increasing the cost of portable power equipment.

Counterfeit product: Counterfeit portable power tools market is a major challenge for legitimate manufacturers. Counterfeit products are often made with inferior materials and components, which can pose a safety risk to users.

Strict safety rules: The manufacturing and sale of portable power tools is subject to strict safety regulations in many countries. Complying with these regulations can be costly and time consuming.

Following are some of the key opportunities in the global portable power tools market:

Increasing demand in developing countries: The demand for portable power tools is increasing in developing countries like China, India and Brazil. This growth is happening due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in these countries.

Increasing Adoption of Automation: Automation is becoming increasingly common in the construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries. This is increasing the demand for automated portable power tools.

Increasing demand for battery powered power tools: Battery powered power tools are becoming increasingly popular due to their environmental benefits and low operating costs. Due to this, the demand for battery-powered portable power tools is increasing.

Major players in the global portable power tools market include Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Metabo AG, Hilti AG, Tektronic Industries Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Wurth Group, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. , and Toya S.A.

The portable power tools market is expected to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. This growth will be driven by increasing demand for portable power tools in the construction, automotive and manufacturing industries. Additionally, the increasing popularity of DIY projects is also driving the demand for portable power tools.

