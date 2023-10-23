Port Moresby to host World Indigenous Business Forum

Indigenous Business at the 2022 World Indigenous Business Forum. Photo: World Indigenous Business Forum

500 indigenous Papua New Guinea businesses will be in the spotlight this week as the country hosts this year’s World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF) in Port Moresby.

The annual event has been running since 2010, and serves as a platform where Indigenous business leaders, entrepreneurs and advocates from around the world can come together to promote ‘Indigenous-led economic development’.

Last year, the forum was hosted in Villavicencio, Colombia, where 1,000 indigenous businesses from more than 20 countries had the opportunity to network.

WIBF chief executive Rosa Walker said, “By connecting without intermediaries, partnerships come together. There can be mutual trade and investment opportunities.”

Walker founded WIBF with the hope of providing vital connection opportunities to isolated communities that are limited in reaching their economic potential for development and creating a network of Indigenous businesses, connected to like-minded people. Paving the way for partnership and investment.

With him from the beginning was Barb Hambleton, now the director of WIBF.

“It is up to us as indigenous people to make our countries prosperous.”

He has seen the event grow from strength to strength over the past 14 years and see its incredible network of homegrown entrepreneurs flourish.

“The World Indigenous Business Forum builds connections. The whole premise of our conference is to connect and inspire.”

Networking at the World Indigenous Business Forum. Photo: World Indigenous Business Forum

Papua New Guinea has more than 800 languages ​​and ethnic groups and the government hopes to showcase the countries’ rich cultural heritage, resilience and potential for economic development in the region.

International delegates attending the three-day forum will have the opportunity to network with local entrepreneurs and government officials with opportunities to form business partnerships.

Participants are welcomed to share their journey, challenges and triumphs as Indigenous entrepreneurs and to workshop how to use their unique strengths to build sustainable businesses.

Sustainability is a major focus of this year’s forum and the country will highlight the success stories of its own home-grown entrepreneurs who practice conservative and sustainable business practices.

The PNG Ministry of International Trade and Investment is encouraging local business owners to apply and participate in the prestigious program to build connections with other indigenous entrepreneurs.

Deputy Minister for International Trade and Investment KC Sawang hopes to see indigenous trade routes re-established.

“Trade has been going on among indigenous people for thousands of years,” Sawang said.

“When countries formed as countries we created modern trade routes, but before that, indigenous peoples were already trading among themselves.”

“The World Indigenous Trade Forum encourages indigenous peoples to do business with indigenous peoples,” he said.

Chile’s representative at the 2017 World Indigenous Business Forum. Photo: World Indigenous Business Forum

A range of speakers, including indigenous business owners, CEOs, directors and others from Papua New Guinea and abroad, have been selected to inspire attendees with their stories.

The forum is scheduled to be held in Port Moresby from 24-26 October and the government expects up to a thousand indigenous businesses from around the world to participate.

Source: www.rnz.co.nz