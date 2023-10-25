Porsche warns that the super-rich are being hit hard by inflation

The price of a four-door Porsche Macan SUV has risen from £50,800 to £53,400 since March – Martin Lucy/Getty Images Europe

Porsche said rising borrowing costs and rising prices were beginning to hit its wealthier customers as well.

The German carmaker’s finance chief said drivers were more “reluctant” to buy its cars after “significant increases in interest rates by governments”.

Lutz Meschke said: “This is also affecting the luxury industry – you can follow it when it comes to the share price developments of all luxury retailers around the world.”

Kering, the French conglomerate behind brands including Gucci and Saint Laurent, said this week that sales had fallen 13 percent in the past three months. Meanwhile, LVMH, which owns brands including hand bag maker Louis Vuitton and Champagne house Moët, has lost 25 percent of its value since April.

Mr Meschke’s comments came as Porsche reported a 12 per cent decline in sales in China, which has developed in recent years as an important market for sales of high-end cars.

Mr Meschke said: “In 2024, we expect a challenging year in China due to the geopolitical situation and the economy.”

This marks a rapid change in fortunes for high-end carmakers. 2022 was a record year for manufacturers including Porsche, Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Carmakers were able to charge higher prices to wealthy buyers who had benefited from cheap money and government subsidies used to prop up economies during the pandemic.

In March, Mr. Meschke said Porsche would implement “significant price increases” to capitalize on higher demand.

Since then, the price of the Porsche 718 sports car has risen from £47,700 to £51,800 and the price of the four-door Macan SUV has risen from £50,800 to £53,400.

The company said at the time that it wanted to spend the profits on developing a new range of electric cars.

The slowdown in China hit Porsche’s shares, which fell 1.7 percent to their lowest level so far this year.

Despite the challenges, Porsche kept its annual profit margin target unchanged at 19 percent. It says 80 percent of sales should be completely electric by 2030.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com