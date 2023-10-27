UTRECHT, Netherlands – After a difficult last few years filled with production challenges, the pork industry has begun to turn around several key areas, according to Rabobank’s fourth quarter global pork report. Animal diseases remain a concern for the industry, but overall herd health has improved significantly.

Christine McCracken, senior analyst for animal protein at Rabobank, said: “The renewed focus on cost reduction – given inflationary pressures that have resulted in the elimination of less productive operations – has also led to a rebound in production per bo. Contributing.” “While this improvement is a welcome trend and reduces costs, excess production is exacerbating regional oversupply and putting pressure on the market.”

Outside Europe and South Korea, the decline in breeding herds is slow. Rabobank said the slow response was likely partly due to favorable pricing and optimism over low raising costs.

Corn and soybean prices declined in the third quarter of 2023 following expectations of a bumper crop in North America and a larger South American crop. According to the report, feed costs in most areas are down 20% to 30% from a year ago.

“As the El Niño pattern emerges, attention will turn to potential impacts on the South American growing season,” McCracken said. “And while grain and feed prices are expected to remain low, other rising costs – including labor, insurance and financing – remain high for most producers.”

On the consumer side, the pork market continues to perform well as the protein remains a dietary staple. Consumers are still adjusting to inflationary pressures, causing the industry to remain alert to changing preferences for pack types and sales channels.

“With consumers still cautious, especially in light of increasing geopolitical uncertainty, we expect a continued focus on reducing spending,” McCracken said. “Pork consumption should benefit from the higher cost of competitive protein and more consumers cooking at home.”

Rabobank predicts that pork consumption will remain stable in 2024 despite uncertainty about the economic environment.

Global pork importers are cautious given depressed holiday demand, currency volatility and rising geopolitical risks. In August, trade to China, South Korea and the United States was down, with only Canada and the United Kingdom seeing gains in shipments.

“For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect global trade to remain slow given large inventories and relatively high domestic production (and low pork prices) in key importing regions,” McCracken said.

U.S. August pork exports declined 1.5% in value, but volume remained steady year-over-year at 226,519 tons. With competitive pricing, Rabobank expects US exports to remain stable throughout the year. However, increasing inventory and weak demand in some markets could pose a challenge.

Pig prices in China have fallen by 8% in the last one and a half month. With stable pork supplies anticipated in the fourth quarter, Rabobank is optimistic seasonal demand and increased consumption will produce strong performance for China’s pork markets.

