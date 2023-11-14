Popular Rochester restaurant under new ownership. What changes are going to happen?

Nosh, which has been a popular destination for food and cocktails since opening in 2016, has a new owner.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s next for restaurants in the arts neighborhood.

Who bought Nosh?

Vicky Chanthaweesingh-Carey, 38, bought Nosh at 47 Russell St. She has been working in restaurants in Rochester since the age of 15. She was the co-owner of Yellow Elephant, which opened in Perinton, from 2018 to 2020.

Chanthaweesingh-Carey said she has been inspired to work among the many female business owners in the surrounding area; Petit Poutinerie, Scratch Bakeshop, Stacy’s Floral and Winter Swan Coffee are all women-owned.

Who were the previous owners?

Pete Lazeska, a real estate agent, and John Nakka, an attorney, opened Nosh in 2016.

What about the chef?

Forbidden Salmon, a dish from Nosh’s new fall menu, features salmon, red curry coconut carrot puree, forbidden rice, edamame, shiitake, sprouts, sesame and scallions.

Joseph Zolnirowski, who was the executive chef when Old Pueblo Grill opened two locations, is now working exclusively for Old Pueblo Grill, with a third location in the works.

Longtime Nosh chef RJ Wood is now executive chef.

Why did he buy nosh?

Nosh, the popular Rochester restaurant at 47 Russell St. in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts, Friday, November 10, 2023.

After closing Yellow Elephant, Chanthaweesingh-Carey knew she wanted to be a business owner again.

His initial plan was to start a restaurant from scratch, but during the pandemic, building materials and labor (for both construction and the restaurant) were in short supply. She knew from experience that having the right team was important.

That’s when he started looking at existing restaurants instead of building a new one. Nosh was one of her favorite restaurants, but it was not for sale. She reached out to the owners through a mutual acquaintance and they reached an agreement.

“I’m taking over with the right team,” she said. “How lucky am I to have this opportunity?”

What changes will happen at the restaurant?

Not much will change, Chanthaweesingh-Carey said. “The venue, the food, it’s like everything I ever dreamed of,” he said.

Playful favorites that have been on the menu since the beginning – including giant Tomahawk steaks and Korean sit-down suppers – will continue. Menus will continue to evolve seasonally; Expect to see more dishes reflecting Chanthaweesingh-Carey’s Thai-Lao heritage.

Tracy Schumacher covers food and drink. Is there a new restaurant in your neighborhood? Email her at [email protected].

This article originally appeared on the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle: Nosh restaurant in Rochester has a new owner. What changes are going to happen?

