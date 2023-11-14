Popular OTR restaurant, brewpub to close at the end of November

A popular brewing company in Cincinnati has officially announced it will close at the end of this month. In a release Monday, Taft’s Brewing Company said it is sad to announce the upcoming closure of Taft’s Ale House after eight years of serving the Over-the-Rhine community. The brewery is located at 1429 Race Street. Taft’s Ale House’s last day of operation will be Saturday, November 25. Reasons for closure included the pandemic, a significant decline in tourism, and increased costs of physical goods. The core of Taft’s Ale House has always been their incredible team. The hard work, commitment and enthusiasm he brought to the Ale House and OTR will be greatly missed,” the release said in part. Taft is offering new employment opportunities at its Brewporium locations where available. And his contract beverage business, in addition to reaching out to local Over-the-Rhine businesses for the current opening. The company also thanked its patrons and partners for love and support over the years. Taft’s Brewporium Cincinnati and Taft’s Brewporium Columbus will continue as normal. Work effectively.

A popular brewing company in Cincinnati has officially announced it will close at the end of this month.

In a release Monday, Taft’s Brewing Company said it is sad to announce the upcoming closure of Taft’s Ale House after eight years of serving the Over-the-Rhine community.

The brewery is located at 1429 Race Street.

Taft’s Ale House’s last day of operation will be Saturday, November 25.

Reasons for closure included the pandemic, a significant decline in tourism, and increased costs of physical goods.

“At the core of Taft’s Ale House has always been his incredible team. The hard work, commitment and enthusiasm he brought to Ale House and OTR will be greatly missed,” the release said.

Taft is offering new employment opportunities at their Brewporium locations and their contract beverage business, in addition to reaching out to local Over-the-Rhine businesses for current vacancies.

The company also thanked its patrons and partners for years of love and support.

Taft’s Brewporium Cincinnati and Taft’s Brewporium Columbus will continue to operate as normal.

Source: www.wlwt.com