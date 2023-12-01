Popular inbox replacement Shortwave has new paid plans, and they're mostly good news

Summary

Inbox’s spiritual successor Shortwave, a service created by former Google employees, now offers four different plans for handling email, including a new personal plan for $7 per month.

The Pro plan is for users with custom domains or multiple email accounts and costs $14 per month, which offers three years of AI-assisted history search and an AI email writing assistant.

The Business plan, priced at $24 per month, allows up to 10 email accounts, includes five years of history for AI-assisted search, and offers advanced support. All prices are valid when paid annually.

It’s been more than four years since Google discontinued Inbox, its alternative Gmail interface that essentially turned your email into a list of intelligently bundled and ordered tasks. Many companies have since tried to replicate the experience, but the closest so far is likely to be shortwave. The service was created by former Google employees who worked to improve the way we handle email, and it shows. Nearly two years after its launch, the company has now announced major changes in its paid offers. Depending on your needs, this is good news.

As Shortwave points out in its blog, it now offers four different plans. It retains the free version that limits you to just three months of searchable email history, but splits its previous $9 per month plan into three more separate options. A new personal plan is available for $7 per month, available only for gmail.com and .edu accounts. It gives you access to full basic search history and one year of AI-assisted history searching.

Source: Shortwave

The new Pro plan is for those who have a custom domain or want to use three email accounts with the shortwave interface. To achieve this, you need to be signed in with your primary account that you used for billing. At $14 per month, it also offers three years of history for AI-assisted search and an AI email writing assistant that can write for you in your voice, like the previous $9 plan.

The $24 business plan makes it possible to use up to 10 email accounts, adds five years of history for AI-assisted search, and gives you access to advanced support.

All of these prices are valid when you pay annually – if you prefer monthly bills, the Personal plan is $8.50, the Pro plan costs $18, and the Business option is $30. The company is slowly nudging free users to upgrade with a new non-removable “Sent with Shortwave” footer that will be part of everything they send using the app. Shortwave explains that “Adding this signature helps our business grow, allowing us to continue to offer a generous free plan that is ad-free and rigorously protects your privacy and personal data.” “

If you’re already a subscriber and are happy with the features your existing $9 per month plan gives you, you can continue with it.

The new prices are good news for those who use multiple Gmail accounts for work and personal life. Instead of paying for two separate subscriptions, they can switch to the Pro plan which includes up to three email addresses. Of course, not everyone sees so much value in a fundamentally different interface on top of Gmail, so it’s good to see the company keep the free plan largely unchanged.

Source: www.androidpolice.com