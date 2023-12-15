December 15, 2023
Popular Exchange Hosting 100K Ripple (XRP) Giveaway: Details


TL;DR

  • Uphold is hosting an XRP giveaway for the 2023 finale, in which 100,000 XRP will be offered to one winner and 1,000 Eligibility requires a minimum of $20 in trades on the platform, with no limit on entry numbers.
  • This giveaway is exclusively for US residents, continuing a series of similar events hosted by Uphold in the past months.
  • The initiative follows Ripple’s partnership with Uphold in October to improve cross-border payments, which led to an increase in XRP trading on Uphold, which briefly overtook Bitcoin and Ether in popularity.

One final XRP reward before the end of 2023

New York-based cryptocurrency exchange – Uphold – is ready to deliver another XRP giveaway and thus close 2023 “with a bang”. The company revealed that one lucky trader will win 100,000 XRP (worth approximately $63,000 at current rates), while 25 users will each receive 1,000 XRP.

Those wishing to participate in the offer must make qualifying trades of at least $20 on the platform. “There is no limit to the amount of entries you can receive, so the more you trade, the better your chances,” Uphold explains.

It is worth noting that the token distribution is only available to US residents. Uphold also unveiled a similar offering in October and November with giveaways of 20,000 XRP and 50,000 XRP respectively.

Previous airdrops were available to residents of the United States (except New York and Florida). It’s unclear whether those states are included in the December sweepstakes.

Ripple and Uphold

As cryptopotato According to the report, the blockchain enterprise behind the XRP token partnered with Uphold in late October “to strengthen and enhance its cross-border payments infrastructure.” According to Simon McLaughlin – CEO of the exchange – this collaboration demonstrates how the strengths of both firms can be combined to deliver “efficient crypto-to-fiat transfers and bank payments”.

Shortly after, XRP caught the interest of many Uphold clients, becoming the top traded digital currency in the asset market for the week of November 18 – November 25. Next, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) – at (respectively) fifth and eighth positions.

source: cryptopotato.com

