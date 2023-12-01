Popular Exchange Adds Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) Euro Trading Pairs

TL;DR

New Listings on Crypto.com: Crypto.com introduced XRP/EUR and SOL/EUR trading pairs, increasing the visibility of Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL), both of which have stable prices currently.

Following Ripple’s legal successes against the SEC, Crypto.com re-listed XRP earlier this year. Bullish Price Prediction: Analysts predict that there will be substantial price increases for XRP and SOL, with XRP potentially reaching $50 and SOL at $1,000 by November 2024.

XRP and SOL in the spotlight

Two of the top trending crypto assets recently – Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) – are once again in the headlines. They received additional support from the leading cryptocurrency exchange – Crypto.com – which announced that the trading pairs XRP/EUR and SOL/EUR are now available on its platform.

🆕 new $EUR Trading pairs have been added to the exchange:$XRP/eur$SOL/eur Start trading these pairs now 👇 pic.twitter.com/3WMjh84HcG – Crypto.com Institutional (@Cryptocom_Insto) 30 November 2023

The company’s latest listing comes as XRP and SOL have consolidated around $0.60 and $60 (respectively). Despite the disclosure, the coins’ valuations did not experience serious fluctuations, remaining relatively flat.

This is not the first time that Crypto.com has shown support for Ripple’s native token in 2023. Earlier this year, the marketplace re-listed assets on its platform after the blockchain enterprise won its first partial court victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC).

XRP and SOL ready to surge?

Both assets have performed quite well this year, causing analysts to place bullish bets on their future tags.

X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO recently opined that XRP could rise to $50 by November 2024, based on the assumption that it could close 12 subsequent green monthly candles.

For his part, crypto trader Jacob Canfield envisions SOL could rise to $1,000 and advised investors to focus on both Solana and Ethereum.

source: cryptopotato.com