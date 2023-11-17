A popular Middle Eastern market in Brooklyn is setting up shop across the East River.

For 75 years, Sahadi has been slinging carefully crafted Levantine staples from an iconic Atlantic Avenue storefront. Now, a family-owned business is getting ready to bring delicious magic to Manhattan.

The historic grocery store — still known for its bulk bins of dried fruits and imported olives, specialty cheeses, smoked fish and general old-world ambiance after an extensive renovation in 2012 — is opening in Chelsea later this month with a new bar and Will start service in the restaurant. Inside Pier 57’s Market 57 Food Hall.

“For as long as I can remember, customers have been asking, ‘When are you coming to Manhattan?’ “And I’m thrilled to now be able to have answers for them,” Christine Sahadi Whalen, fourth-generation Sahadi co-owner, said in a statement, according to Timeout.

“Market 57 provided us with the perfect opportunity to join the rich array of cultures, traditions and culinary talents in a food hall. We will be launching some new food items, as well as bringing back our famous hummus, classic meze, baklava and more,” she said.

A rotating selection of Middle Eastern beers and wines will also be offered.

The eatery — which won’t have a grocery store component, Eater clarified — actually represents the brand’s return to the borough: Before moving to its historic address on the border of Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill in 1948, Sahadi was in lower Manhattan. Was situated.

In fact, the business was born there, first opening in 1895 in Manhattan’s former “Little Syria” neighborhood, known today as the Financial District.

The facade of the Brooklyn Heights location. Tamara Beckwith

Pier 57. The new Sahady will be inside the Pier’s Market 57 food hall. courtesy of google

Once a thriving Arab immigrant community, the area was forever redefined in the 1940s, when eminent domain was used to oust the majority of residents to make way for the entrance ramps of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel. Was done to.

The new Chelsea location will bring the total number of Sahadi operating locations to three – the family also runs a grocery store and restaurant within Brooklyn’s Industry City complex.

That branch reopened in 2019 and marked the company’s first expansion in 70 years.

Source: www.bing.com