Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure the development and ethical use of artificial intelligence, arguing that the technology risks lacking human values ​​of compassion, kindness, morality and forgiveness. Are very big.

Francis added his voice to growing calls for binding, global regulation of AI in his annual message for World Peace Day, which the Catholic Church celebrates each January 1. The Vatican released the text of the message on Thursday.

For Francis, the appeal is somewhat personal: Earlier this year, an AI-generated image of her wearing a luxury white puffer jacket went viral, showing how quickly realistic deepfake imagery can spread online.

The Pope’s message was issued just days after EU negotiators won provisional approval on the world’s first comprehensive AI rules, which are expected to act as a gold standard for governments considering their own regulation. Will work as.

Artificial intelligence has captured the world’s attention in the past year, thanks to the breathtaking advancements of cutting-edge systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which have dazzled users with their ability to generate human-like text, photos, and songs. But technology has also raised fears about the risks that rapidly evolving technology poses to jobs, privacy and copyright protection, and even human life.

Francis acknowledged the promise of AI and praised technological progress as an expression of the creativity of human intelligence, echoing the message delivered by the Vatican at this year’s U.N. General Assembly, where many world leaders weighed in on the promise and dangers of the technology. raised.

But his new peace message goes even further and emphasizes the serious, existential concerns that have been raised by ethicists and human rights advocates about a technology that promises to transform everyday life in ways that are anti-democratic. Can disrupt everything from elections to art.

He stressed that the technological development and deployment of AI must have foremost concerns about guaranteeing fundamental human rights, promoting peace, and protecting against misinformation, discrimination, and distortion.

His greatest alarm was devoted to the use of AI in the weapons sector, which has been a frequent focus of the Jesuit Pope, who has also called traditional weapons manufacturers “merchants of death”.

He said remote weapons systems have already “created distance from the enormous tragedy of war and diminished perception of the devastation caused by those weapons systems and the burden of responsibility for their use.”

He wrote, “The unique ability to make moral judgments and ethical decisions is much more than a complex collection of algorithms, and that ability cannot be reduced to the programming of a machine.”

He called for “substantial, meaningful and consistent” humanitarian monitoring of lethal autonomous weapons systems (or LAWS), arguing that the world has no need for new technologies that only “promote the folly of war.”

At a more basic level, he warned about the profound impact on humanity of automated systems that rank or classify citizens. He said such technology could determine the credibility of a hostage applicant, a migrant’s right to receive political asylum or the likelihood of someone previously convicted of a crime reoffending.

He wrote, “Algorithms should not be allowed to determine how we understand human rights, let alone the essential human values ​​of compassion, mercy and forgiveness, or the possibility of a person changing and leaving his or her past behind.” put an end to.”

For Francis, the issue strikes at some of his priorities as pope to condemn social injustice, advocate for migrants and minister to prisoners and those living on the margins of society.

The Pope’s message did not provide details of a potentially binding treaty, other than saying it should be negotiated at a global level to promote best practices and prevent harmful practices. Technology companies alone cannot be trusted to regulate themselves, he said.

He reiterated the arguments he had previously used to condemn multinational companies that have destroyed the earth’s national resources and impoverished the indigenous people living on them.

He wrote, “Freedom and peaceful co-existence are threatened whenever man succumbs to selfishness, selfishness, desire for profit and thirst for power.”

Kelvin Chan contributed from London.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com