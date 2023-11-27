Pope Francis is receiving intravenous antibiotics for lung inflammation

The Vatican says the Pope does not have pneumonia, but he may miss “some important commitments expected for the next days.”

The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis is taking antibiotics intravenously to treat lung inflammation and will cut back on some appointments, but he does not have pneumonia or a fever.

Francis himself revealed on Sunday that he is suffering from inflammation, explaining why he did not keep his weekly window appointment to welcome people into St Peter’s Square. Instead, he gave his blessing from the chapel of the hotel on the Vatican grounds where he lives.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said in a written statement on Monday that the swelling was causing some breathing problems for Francis, who celebrates his 87th birthday next month.

When he gave his blessing on Sunday, a bandage on his right arm, which had a cannula attached for intravenous treatment, was clearly visible.

Bruni said, “The Pope’s condition is good and stable, he has no fever and his respiratory condition is clearly improving.” Bruni said the Pope underwent a CT scan at a hospital in Rome on Saturday afternoon, which showed no signs of pneumonia. The possibility was ruled out.

To aid the Pope’s recovery, “some important commitments expected in the coming days have been postponed so he can devote the time and energy he desires,” the spokesman said.

“Other appointments that are of an institutional character or are easier to maintain, given the current health conditions, have been retained,” Bruni said.

The spokesperson did not specify which appointments were being postponed. Francis met privately with Paraguayan President Santiago Pena for half an hour on Monday morning at his residence instead of the Apostolic Palace.

In televised comments on Sunday, Francis indicated he was leaving on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates from December 1 to deliver a speech on climate change at the upcoming UN COP28 climate talks.

“Apart from war, our world is threatened by another great danger: climate change, which threatens life on Earth, especially for future generations,” the Pontiff said in words read by the priest. ‘

“I thank all those who will join this journey with prayer and with a commitment to take into account the security of the common home,” the pontiff said, using his words for the Earth.

Earlier this year, Francis was hospitalized for three days with what he later described as pneumonia and which the Vatican said was a case of bronchitis, which required treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

