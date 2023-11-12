Strickland, 65, has emerged as a prominent critic of Francis, accusing him of “undermining the deposit of faith” in a tweet earlier this year.

Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of Bishop Tyler of Texas, a conservative prelate active on social media who has been a staunch critic of the Pope and has become a symbol of polarization within the US Catholic hierarchy.

A one-line statement from the Vatican said Francis had “relieved” Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler’s pastoral governance and appointed the Bishop of Austin as temporary administrator.

Strickland, 65, has emerged as a prominent critic of Francis, accusing him of “undermining the deposit of faith” in a tweet earlier this year. He has been particularly critical of Francis’ recent meeting on the future of the Catholic Church, during which hot-button issues were discussed, including ways to better welcome LGBTQ+ Catholics.

Earlier this year, the Vatican sent investigators to look into his governance of the diocese amid reports that priests and laity had complained about Tyler and that he was making unorthodox claims.

The Vatican never released the findings and Strickland insisted that he would not resign voluntarily, saying in media interviews that he had been ordered to serve as bishop by the late Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 and He cannot abandon that responsibility.

The conservative website LifeSiteNews, which said it had interviewed Strickland on Saturday, quoted him as saying that one of the reasons given for his removal was his refusal to enforce Francis’ 2021 restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass. Had to do.

Crackdown on old litigation

Francis’s crackdown on outdated liturgy has become a rallying call for traditionalist Catholics opposed to the pontiff’s progressive leanings. Strickland told LifeSite that he refused to enforce the restrictions “because I can’t starve a portion of my herd.”

He said he stands by his decision, would do it again and “I feel great peace in the Lord and the truth for which he died.”

His firing sparked immediate outrage among some conservatives and traditionalists, who had held Strickland up as a key point of Catholic reference to counter Francis’ progressive reforms. Michael J., editor of the conservative newspaper The Remnant. Matt wrote that with the firings, Francis was “actively trying to destroy allegiance to the Church of Jesus Christ.”

“This is total war,” Matt wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Francis is a clear and present danger not only to Catholics around the world but to the entire world.”

Two Vatican investigators sent to investigate Strickland – Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden, N.J., and Bishop Emeritus Gerald Kikanas, retired bishop of Tucson, Ariz. – conducted “a detailed investigation of all aspects of the governance and leadership of the diocese,” Texas. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the head of the church, said.

DiNardo said in a statement Saturday that, following his investigation, a recommendation was made to Francis that “it is not possible for Bishop Strickland to continue in office.”

DiNardo’s statement said the Vatican asked Strickland to resign on Thursday, but he refused, leading Francis to remove him from his post two days later.

Concerns about America’s rights

It is rare for the Pope to remove a bishop from office. Bishops are required to offer to resign when they reach the age of 75. When the Vatican uncovers issues of governance or other problems that require a bishop to step down before him, the Vatican usually seeks to pressure him into offering to resign for the good of his diocese and the Church. .

That was the case when another American bishop was ousted following a Vatican investigation earlier this year. Bishop Richard Sticka of Knoxville, Tennessee, voluntarily resigned under pressure over his mishandling of sexual abuse allegations and after his priests complained about his leadership and behavior.

But in Strickland’s case, the Vatican’s statement made clear that he had not offered to resign and that Francis had instead “relieved” him of his job.

Francis has not been shy about his concerns about the right wing in the American Catholic hierarchy, which is divided between progressives and conservatives, who has long found support in principle Popes St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, especially on abortion issues. But and gay marriage.

In comments to Portuguese Jesuits in August, Francis criticized the “backwardness” of these conservative bishops, saying that they have replaced faith with ideology and that a true understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time.

Strickland was linked to the most radical of these bishops, including the Vatican’s former ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a fierce Francis critic who called on the pope to resign in 2018.

Strickland supported Vigano’s conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Saturday Vigano wrote that Strickland’s removal represented a “cowardly form of authoritarianism” by Francis. Vigano wrote on X, “This case will reveal who stands with the true Church of Christ and who chooses to stand with her declared enemies.”

political division

Recently, Strickland criticized Francis’ months-long closed-door debate on making the church more welcoming and responsive to the needs of Catholics today. The meeting debated a number of previously taboo issues, including the welcome of women and LGBTQ+ Catholics into governance roles, but in the end, its final document did not deviate from established principle.

Before the meeting, Strickland said it was a “joke” that such things were even on the table for discussion.

“Unfortunately, it may be that some people will label those who disagree with the proposed changes as schismatics,” Strickland wrote in a public letter in August. “Instead, those who propose to change that which cannot be changed seek to control the church of Christ, and they are indeed the true schismatics.”

In a statement Saturday, the Tyler Diocese announced Strickland’s removal but said the church’s work will continue in Tyler.

It said, “Our mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ, foster an authentic Christian community, and meet the needs of all people with compassion and love.”

In a social media post sent hours before the Vatican’s afternoon announcement, Strickland wrote a prayer for Christ to be “the way, the truth and the life, yesterday, today and forever.” He changed his handle from his previous one @bishopoftyler to @BishStrickland.

Tyler’s incoming temporary administrator, Austin Bishop Joe Vasquez, said he would visit the diocese in the coming weeks to be available to priests, staff and the faithful “to assess their needs.”

He asked for prayers for his work and the people of Tyler “during this time of transition.”

