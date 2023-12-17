The pontiff continues his reign as the oldest Pope of the last century and one of the oldest Popes in the history of the Church.

Pope Francis turns 87 on Sunday, ending a year that has seen major milestones in his efforts to reform the Catholic Church but also health concerns that raise questions about his future as pope.

Francis celebrated his birthday with cake during a Sunday morning celebration with children, and “Happy Birthday” banners hung in St. Peter’s Square during his weekly afternoon blessing.

According to the online resource Catholic hierarchy, only seven popes are known to have been older than Francis at the time of his death. Francis is becoming increasingly close to one of them, Pope Gregory XII, who is perhaps best known as the most recent pope to resign until Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013.

Gregory was 88 and a half years old when he voluntarily abdicated in 1415 to end the Western Schism, in which there were three rival claimants to the papacy.

Francis has said he would also consider resigning if his health made him unable to continue, but more recently he said the job of papacy is for life.

The Pope once again appealed for an end to the “terrorism” of war and condemned the Israeli military attack on Gaza’s Holy Family Catholic Parish, where “defenseless civilians” are targeted with fire and bombing.

Two women were killed in the attack and the convent of the Missionaries of Charity Church was destroyed.

“I continue to receive very serious and painful news from Gaza. Defenseless civilians are becoming targets of bombings and shootings. A mother and her daughter (…) were killed and others injured by sniper fire, Angelus Pray After the sovereign Pope announced.

“This also happened inside the Parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists but families, children, sick people or disabled people,” the Pope underlined.

An Israeli soldier killed a mother and her daughter on Saturday in the compound of Gaza city’s only Catholic church, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said the same day.

“Someone says it is terrorism, it is war. Yes, it is war, it is terrorism (…) Let us pray to the Lord for peace,” the Pope concluded.

