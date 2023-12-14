The Pope became fascinated with the technology earlier this year when an image of him in a white puffer jacket created using generative AI went viral.

Advertisement

Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure the development and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), arguing that the risks of a technology lacking the human values ​​of compassion, kindness, morality and forgiveness are too great. Are.

The pontiff added his voice to growing calls for binding, global regulation of AI in his annual message for World Peace Day, which the Catholic Church celebrates each January 1. The Vatican released the text of the message on Thursday.

For Francis, the appeal is somewhat personal.

Earlier this year, an AI-generated image of her wearing a luxury white puffer jacket went viral, showing how quickly realistic deepfake imagery can spread online.

The Pope’s message was issued just days after EU negotiators won provisional approval The world’s first comprehensive AI rule It is expected that they will serve as a gold standard for governments considering their own regulation.

AI has captured the world’s attention in the past year, thanks to the breathtaking advancements of cutting-edge systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which have dazzled users with their ability to generate human-like text, photos, and songs.

But technology has also raised fears about the risks that rapidly evolving technology poses to jobs, privacy and copyright protection, and even human life.

Existential concerns around AI

Francis acknowledged the promise of AI and praised technological progress as an expression of the creativity of human intelligence, echoing the message delivered by the Vatican at this year’s U.N. General Assembly, where many world leaders weighed in on the promise and dangers of the technology. raised.

But his new peace message goes even further and emphasizes the serious, existential concerns that have been raised by ethicists and human rights advocates about a technology that promises to transform everyday life in ways that are anti-democratic. Can disrupt everything from elections to art.

“Artificial intelligence may represent the highest-stakes gamble of our future,” Cardinal Michael Czerny of the Vatican’s development office said in presenting the message at a press conference on Thursday.

“If it gets bad, humanity is to blame”.

The document emphasizes that the technological development and deployment of AI must have foremost concerns about guaranteeing fundamental human rights, promoting peace, and protecting against misinformation, discrimination, and distortion.

Francis’s greatest alarm was devoted to the use of AI in the weapons sector, which has been a frequent focus of the Jesuit Pope, who has also called traditional arms manufacturers “merchants of death.”

He said remote weapons systems have already “created distance from the enormous tragedy of war and diminished perception of the devastation caused by those weapons systems and the burden of responsibility for their use.”

He wrote, “The unique ability to make moral judgments and ethical decisions is much more than a complex collection of algorithms, and that ability cannot be reduced to the programming of a machine.”

He called for “substantial, meaningful and consistent” humanitarian monitoring of lethal autonomous weapons systems (or LAWS), arguing that the world does not need new technologies that only “promote the folly of war”.

At a more basic level, he warned about the profound impact on humanity of automated systems that rank or classify citizens.

Tech companies shouldn’t self-regulate

In addition to the dangers of jobs being taken over by robots around the world, Pope Francis said the technology could determine the trustworthiness of an applicant for a mortgage, a migrant’s right to receive political asylum, or the likelihood of recidivism. Is. Someone who has been previously convicted of a crime.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Algorithms should not be allowed to determine how we understand human rights, let alone the essential human values ​​of compassion, mercy and forgiveness, or the possibility of a person changing and leaving his or her past behind.” put an end to.”

For Francis, the issue strikes at some of his priorities as pope to condemn social injustice, advocate for migrants and minister to prisoners and those living on the margins of society.

The Pope’s message did not provide details of a potentially binding treaty, other than saying it should be negotiated at a global level to promote best practices and prevent harmful practices. Technology companies alone cannot be trusted to regulate themselves, he said.

He reiterated the arguments he had previously used to condemn multinational companies that have destroyed the earth’s national resources and impoverished the indigenous people living on them.

He wrote, “Whenever man succumbs to the temptation of selfishness, self-interest, desire for profit and thirst for power, freedom and peaceful co-existence are at risk.”

Advertisement

Barbara Caputo, a professor at the Artificial Intelligence Hub of Turin Polytechnic University, said there was already convergence on some fundamental ethical issues and definitions in both the EU regulation and the executive order unveiled by US President Joe Biden in October.

“This is no small matter,” he told a Vatican briefing. “This means there is a common regulatory basis for anyone who wants to produce artificial intelligence”.

Source