Poor man south of Richmond? Why is most of the rural areas of the South in economic crisis?

For a brief moment in the summer of 2023, the surprise No. 1 song “Rich Men North of Richmond” focused the nation’s attention on a region that is often overlooked in discussions of the American economy. Although the American media sometimes pays attention to the rural South – often focusing on guns, religion, and opioid overdoses – it has often ignored the broader scope and root causes of the region’s current problems.

As economic historians based in North Carolina and Tennessee, we want the full version of the story to be told. Various parts of the rural South are struggling, but here we want to focus on destitute areas that the U.S. Department of Agriculture refers to as “rural manufacturing counties” – places where manufacturing is the main economic activity, or traditionally Was from.

You can find such counties in every Southern state, although they were historically clustered in Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee. And they are suffering terrible pain.

yes, the south is really in trouble

First, let’s back up. One might be tempted to ask: are things really that bad? Isn’t the Sun Belt booming? But in reality, according to a range of economic indicators – per capita personal income and the proportion of the population living in poverty, for starters – large parts of the South, and especially the rural South, are struggling.

Per capita GDP in the region has been stuck at about 90% of the national average for decades, with average incomes in rural areas even lower. Nearly 1 in 5 counties in the South are marked by “persistent poverty” – a poverty rate that has remained above 20% for three consecutive decades. In fact, 80% of all persistently poor counties in America are in the South.

Of course, persistent poverty is linked to many other problems. Rural counties in the South have low levels of educational attainment, as measured by both high school and college graduation rates. Meanwhile, the labor-force participation rate in the South is much lower than the country as a whole.

Not surprisingly, these issues block economic growth.

Meanwhile, financial institutions have fled the region: the South overall has lost 62% of its banks between 1980 and 2020, with the sharpest decline in rural areas. Additionally, local hospitals and medical facilities have been closed, while funding for everything from emergency services to welfare programs has been cut.

less money, less health

Relatedly, there is ground zero for poor health in rural South America, where life expectancy is significantly lower than the national average. So-called “deaths of despair” such as suicide and accidental overdoses are common, and rates of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke are high – much higher than in other parts of the US and rural areas of the US. Complete.

Manufacturing counties in the rural South are particularly unhealthy. Residents there die about two and a half years younger than the average American, a huge difference to demographers.

Of course, these things didn’t happen in a vacuum. The Obama-era Affordable Care Act encouraged states to expand Medicaid coverage, but Southern states largely refused to do so. This left large portions of the low- and lower-moderate income population in the rural South uninsured. This has pushed many medical facilities in the region into a death spiral, as their business models – based on some form of government insurance – have become untenable.

Given all this, is it any surprise that the rural South has the lowest rates of upward mobility in the country? Alas, probably not — certainly not for residents of rural North Carolina, a state where more than half of the counties lost population between 2010 and 2020.

It wasn’t always like this

Although some people think that these areas have always been in crisis, this is not the case. While the South’s agricultural sector had fallen into long-term decline in the decades following the Civil War—essentially collapsing due to the Great Depression—the onset of World War II led to an impressive economic growth spurt.

The opening up of war-related jobs in urban areas drove workers out of rural areas, causing a long delay in the mechanization of agriculture. Workers made redundant by such technology became a large pool of cheap labour, which industrialists seized to deploy in low-wage processing and assembly jobs, usually in rural areas and small towns.

Such operations grew between 1945 and the early 1980s, playing a huge role in the economic upliftment of the region. However modest they may have been, in the South – as in China since the late 1970s – the shift from a backward agricultural sector to a low-wage, low-skilled manufacturing sector was an opportunity for significant productivity and efficiency gains.

This helped the South steadily achieve national benchmarks in terms of per capita income: 75% by the 1950s, 80% by the mid-1960s, more than 85% by the 1970s, and nearly 90% by the early 1980s. till.

Although today the rise of the Sun Belt is often associated with climate, low housing costs, and the growth of booming metropolitan areas of the South, they were all rural sweatshops and humble-looking processing sheds opening in the early post-war era. means a lot. He raised the standard of living of countless desperate and poor farmers.

Origin of rural crisis

However, by the early 1980s, the gains made possible by exiting agriculture began to evaporate. Rural manufacturing sector growth slowed, and the South’s convergence on national per capita income norms stalled, stuck at around 90% ever since.

Two factors were largely responsible: new technologies, which reduced the number of workers needed in manufacturing, and globalization, which greatly increased competition. This latter point became increasingly important, as the South, a low-cost manufacturing region in the US, is a high-cost manufacturing region compared to Mexico.

Like the bankruptcy of Mike Campbell in Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises”, the decline of the rural South happened slowly, then suddenly: gradually during the 1980s and 1990s, and after China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in December 2001. Suddenly after.

For example, between 2000 and 2010, manufacturing employment in North Carolina, one of the leading manufacturing states in the South, declined by about 44%. Starting a little earlier – in 1998, when the Asian currency crisis squeezed Southern manufacturers – we found that the Tar Heel State lost 70% of manufacturing jobs in the textile sector and 60% in furniture between then and 2010.

Other states in the “manufacturing belt” of the South, such as South Carolina and Tennessee, lost about 40% of their manufacturing jobs between 2000 and 2010. Although they have regained some jobs since then, no Southern state has as many manufacturing jobs as it did a generation ago. And most of the job growth in Southern manufacturing in recent decades has occurred in or near large cities.

The proportion of artisans and factory workers in the rural Southern labor force fell from 38% in 1980 to slightly more than 25% by 2020 – a trend that was particularly striking in rural manufacturing counties.

Factory jobs there increasingly replaced low-level service-sector jobs, which generally paid less. As a result, average per capita income in rural manufacturing counties in the South has stagnated and is much lower than rural manufacturing counties elsewhere in the US.

The first step is to recognize that there is a problem

Rural and small-town parts of the South that were once heavily involved in manufacturing are today in economic crisis.

One could argue that the current mess is a legacy effect of the South’s historical reliance on a low-skill, low-cost development “strategy”—starting with slavery—that privileged short-term economic gains over patient investment in human capital and the long-term. . period development. That’s a big claim about a bigger, more complex story.

For now, our aim is simply to draw attention to the problem. One must first accept it before having any hope of resolution. Until then, residents of such areas will continue to feel, as Southern writer Linda Flowers has aptly put it, “thrown out.”

Source: theconversation.com