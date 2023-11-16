Poolse: A Great Review of the Award-Winning Trading Bot Ritz Herald

Embarking on a trading journey promises financial success, but it is inevitable to deal with the risks associated with it. In a market filled with trading bots, Poolse emerged as a standout, earning prestigious recognition at the Crypto Expo in Dubai. This is why Pooolse is more than just a cryptocurrency project; This is a game-changer.

Transparency and Recognition:

In an industry often shrouded in uncertainty, Poolse shines as a symbol of transparency and trustworthiness. The project won the title of “Most Transparent Project, Project of the Year 2023” at the Crypto Expo in Dubai, with its trading bot Tradensia, winning the accolade for “Best Trading Ecosystem in the DeFi World.”

A revolutionary platform:

Poolse goes beyond the traditional cryptocurrency enterprise. It acts as a bridge connecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with everyday users, simplifying the cryptocurrency landscape for those intimidated by complex trading strategies.

The main features that distinguish pools:

Unwavering Transparency: Poolse prioritizes clear communication, realistic commitments, and a robust alert system, keeping users well informed and protected.

Fort Knox-level security: Compliant with regulatory standards, Poolse provides a safe haven in an industry often plagued by scams.

Automated Feature: Poolase automates daily income management through NFT purchases, providing users with auto-withdrawal options through trusted smart contracts.

Transparent Trading: Users enjoy real-time insight into their NFT performance, promoting a deeper understanding of trading activities.

Rewarding Affiliate System: Poolse’s five-tier affiliate system ensures that word-of-mouth pays off generously for users who bring others to the community.

Payment Flexibility: Poolase supports cryptocurrency transactions and plans to expand payment methods including card payments, increasing user convenience.

Tradensia: Empowering Cryptocurrency Trading:

Tradensia, Poolse’s automated trading bot, offers a variety of benefits:

With Tradensia, you can:

User-Friendly Tools: No coding skills are required to use the expert trading tools.

Emotion-free trading: Automation eliminates emotional factors from decision making.

Liquidity management: Maintain liquidity when opening positions with multiple settings.

Exceptional Speed: With 12,000 transactions per second, Tradensia ensures unprecedented speed.

Customization: Users can customize the bot with unique options and tools.

How Poolse works:

To benefit from Poolse’s award-winning trading bot, users receive NFTs, each generating daily trading rewards. The transparent back office displays all trades, and NFTs expire when they reach 300% profit.

You have the option to select from 6 unique NFTs, each priced as follows:

Space Rabbit Bella: 50 USDT

Detective Puppy Max: 100 USDT

Samurai Tiger RUU: 500 USDT

Poker Bull Shifty Ruby: 1000 USDT

Space Dragon Kira: 5000 USDT

Neon Monkey Shining Remy: 10000 USDT

Up to this point, trading results have demonstrated consistent stability with fluctuations between 0.4% and approximately 2%.

How to join Poolse?

Poolse operates as an exclusive invitation-only community. To join, you will need an affiliate link. If you don’t have one, you are welcome to use the following:

Fill out the form and click “Register”:

To purchase your NFT please visit the marketplace:

Press the plus button next to the NFT you want to buy.

After that click on “GET NFTs”.

This will take you to the next page where you can start shopping:

In the next step please click on get code

Enter the six-digit code that will be sent to your email address.

Now click on “Pay with BINANCE”

You will be redirected to the Binance website where you can complete the purchase.

Congratulations! Now you earn daily rewards by using award winning trading bots.

To withdraw your profits, press the Withdraw button in the lower right corner. The minimum withdrawal amount is 50 USDT.

Stay Connected:

Follow Pooolse on Twitter for updates:

Ultimately, Poolase and Tradencia’s double win at the Crypto Expo reflects their commitment to excellence, providing a transparent, user-friendly and secure trading experience for both novice and experienced traders. Secure your place in this revolutionary community and begin your journey towards financial success with Poolase.

