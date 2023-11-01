Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB001 Oncology Program Update Meeting

POLB 001 Oncology Program Update Meeting Notice

London, UK / AccessWire / November 1, 2023 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), ‘Poolbeg’ or the ‘Company’), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting diseases with high unmet medical need, has announced that it is… Will host a meeting for. POLB 001 Oncology event on Monday 6 November 2023 at 2:00pm – 3:30pm GMT via the Investor Meet Company platform.

The event will provide an update and further details on Poolbeg’s POLB001 oncology program, which is targeting cytokine release syndrome (CRS) associated with many cancer immunotherapy treatments. Severe cases of CRS are life-threatening and may require intensive supportive care, including mechanical ventilation. An effective treatment for CRS has the potential to make these cancer immunotherapies more accessible, while reducing the potentially life-threatening side effects they have on patients and health care systems worldwide.

The meeting will be led by Jeremy Skillington, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and will include presentations from several key opinion leaders and a patient advocate. The meeting will be followed by a Q&A with guest speakers and Poolbeg senior management.

Dr Martin Kaiser is Team Leader of the Myeloma Molecular Therapy Group at the Institute of Cancer Research and Honorary Consultant Haematologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

Presentation: Current innovations and future perspectives in immunotherapy in cancer. Challenges in delivering these treatments to patients safely and effectively.

Bob Munroe, myeloma patient advocate

Presentation: Patients’ Perspective: The need for broader access to immunotherapy in cancer through optimized side effect management.

Professor Brendan Buckley, Member of the Scientific Advisory Board and Honorary Clinical Professor at University College Cork and University College Dublin

Presentation: POLB001 as a potential treatment to manage cytokine release syndrome (CRS) associated with onco-immunotherapy and other acute inflammatory conditions.

Registration

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted through your Investor Meet company dashboard up to 9am the day before the meeting or any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up for free to Investor Meet and add Poolbeg Pharma PLC to their company dashboard:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/poolbeg-pharma-plc/register-investor

Investors who are already following Poolbeg on the Investor Meet Company platform will be automatically invited.

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma specializes in the development of innovative medicines to address unmet needs in infectious and other prevalent diseases. Poolbeg Pharma has a disciplined portfolio approach to minimize risk, accelerate drug development and enhance investor returns. The company advances multiple programs into cost-effective clinical trials simultaneously, generating early human safety and efficacy data to enable rapid early participation/out-licensing, allowing reinvestment of funds generated in the pipeline It happens. Poolbeg Pharma also uses AI to interrogate human challenge trial data sets to quickly identify new targets and drugs, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

The company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious diseases has become one of the fastest growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250 billion by 2025. Through opportunistic identification of assets that complement Poolbeg Pharma’s existing pipeline, the Company is advancing programs in oncology. and metabolic syndrome; Linking disease areas with important addressable markets.

With its initial assets from HVIVO PLC, a leader in the infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg Pharma has access to knowledge, experience and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical-stage products, reducing expenses and risk. In its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg Pharma has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza and other acute inflammatory conditions (POLB001) that produces highly significant reductions in p38 MAP kinase driven cytokines in the clinical setting ; first-in-class, intravenously administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB002); and a vaccine candidate for melioidosis (POLB 003). The company is working on two Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs to add promising new assets to its pipeline as well as developing an oral vaccine program and an oral delivery program focusing on metabolic syndrome-related diseases.

For more information, please visit www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

