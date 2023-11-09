Four suspects accused of stealing the Golden Toilet will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 28.

Four men have been charged with the theft of a fully functioning 18-karat gold toilet bowl from Blenheim Palace, the grand English country mansion where British wartime leaders lived. Winston Churchill was born.

The toilet, which cost £4.8 million (€5.5 million), was an artwork titled America And it was intended to be a sharp satire about excessive wealth by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan.

It was part of an art installation at Blenheim Palace, near the city of Oxford, days before it disappeared overnight in September 2019.

arrest details

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday (6 November) it had laid criminal charges against four men aged 35-39 in connection with the thefts. They are charged with theft and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the robbery, but no charges were filed until Monday, four years after the toilet was stolen. The artwork was never found.

The Golden Toilet was fully functioning, and before the theft, visitors to the exhibit could book a three-minute appointment to use it.

Police said that because the toilet was connected to the palace’s plumbing system, its removal caused “significant damage and flooding” to the 18th-century building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture, Which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Guggenheim Museum New York, where the artwork was installed in a bathroom before being shown at Blenheim Palace, described the toilet as “cast in 18 karat gold”.

The museum said the artwork invited viewers to “use the stillness personally and privately” to experience “unprecedented intimacy with a work of art.”

In 2021, Thames Valley Police, who investigated the theft, suggested that recovering the toilet would be a “challenge”.

“Will we ever see that toilet again? “Personally I wonder if it’s the size of a toilet altogether,” Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber told the BBC. one way or another.”

Prosecutors said all four suspects will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 28.

