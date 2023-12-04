Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market to be Worth $577 Million by 2028

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market The size is projected to grow from US$429 million in 2023 to US$577 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. According to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing demand for polyvinyl alcohol films is driven by their eco-friendliness, versatility and barrier properties. In line with the increasing global focus on sustainability and product protection, these films find applications in packaging, textiles and agriculture due to their biodegradability and effective protection against moisture and oxygen.

Kuraray Company (Japan) Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) BASF SE (Germany) Chang Chun Group (Taiwan)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market:

Driver: Increasing demand from packaging applications restrictions: Limited heat resistance of polyvinyl alcohol films opportunity: Growing demand from medical and healthcare industry Challenges: growing environmental concerns

Key findings of the study:

Fully hydrolyzed, based on grade type, is expected to be the most important polyvinyl alcohol film market segment during the forecast period. On the basis of application, medical & healthcare is projected to be the fastest growing polyvinyl alcohol film market segment during the forecast period. By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global polyvinyl alcohol film market during the forecast period.

Polyvinyl alcohol film market, based on grade type, is segmented into fully hydrolyzed, partially hydrolyzed and others. Globally, the “Fully Hydrolyzed” grade type segment holds the largest market share in the polyvinyl alcohol film market due to several attractive reasons. Fully hydrolyzed grade polyvinyl alcohol dominates the polyvinyl alcohol film market due to its exceptional properties. Its complete hydrolysis results in excellent water solubility and film forming capabilities, making it a preferred choice for a variety of applications including the packaging, textile and paper industries. Fully hydrolyzed polyvinyl alcohol films offer superior tensile strength, barrier properties and adhesion, making them indispensable for the demanding requirements in these areas. Their ability to form water-soluble films also meets the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging. As a result, fully hydrolyzed grade polyvinyl alcohol films gain larger market share while effectively meeting various industry needs.

Polyvinyl alcohol film market, by application, is divided into detergent packaging, medical and health care, polarizing plates, food packaging, agrochemical packaging and others. Detergent packaging polyvinyl alcohol films hold a dominant position in the market for several compelling reasons. Polyvinyl alcohol films are chosen for this application because they offer exceptional water solubility, ensuring convenient and eco-friendly disposal, as the film dissolves in water. Additionally, their biodegradability aligns with sustainable packaging trends. The strong gas and moisture barrier properties of polyvinyl alcohol films maintain the integrity of detergent products, preventing moisture damage or contamination. Their transparency allows consumers to see the product, and their mechanical strength ensures reliable packaging. This unique combination of properties positions polyvinyl alcohol films as the preferred choice for effective and environmentally responsible detergent packaging.

The polyvinyl alcohol films market is dominated by Asia Pacific, which is due to a confluence of factors driving its strong growth. This dominance can be attributed to the region’s strong manufacturing sector, particularly in China and India. These countries are important producers and consumers of polyvinyl alcohol films, serving various industries including packaging, textiles and agriculture. The sector benefits from a growing middle-class population, leading to increased demand for packaged goods. Additionally, the shift toward sustainable and biodegradable packaging aligns with the eco-friendly properties of polyvinyl alcohol films. The economic growth and changing consumer preferences of the Asia-Pacific region position it as the key driver in the global polyvinyl alcohol film market.

