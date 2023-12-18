Pune, India, December 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global polymer concrete market The size was US$611.2 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from US$723.8 million in 2023 to US$1,016.0 million by 2030, showing a CAGR of 5.0% over the study period.

Polymer concrete combines a polymer resin matrix with aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel. The market expansion can be attributed to increasing demand for long-lasting construction materials coupled with increased public and private sector investment in infrastructure projects.

List of key players mentioned in the Polymer Concrete Market Report:

Interplastics Corporation (US)

Dudik Inc. (US)

Forte Composites (US)

ULMA Architectural Solutions (Spain)

BASF SE (Germany)

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) (India)

Lidco Building Technologies (India)

Quick Bond Polymer (US)

ErgonArmor (US)

TPP Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Scope and divisions of the report:

Property Description forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.0% 2030 price projection US$1,016.0 million Market size in 2022 US$611.2 million historical data 2019-2021 number of pages 276 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered resin type

by technology

to the end – use Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Polymer Concrete Market Growth Drivers The construction industry is increasingly emphasizing environmentally friendly and energy-efficient materials, and polymer concrete matches well with these requirements.

Division:

Polymer resin concrete segment has gained a major market share due to its increasing use in various applications

On the basis of type, the polymer concrete market has been segmented into polymer resin concrete, polymer cement concrete and polymer impregnated concrete. The polymer resin concrete segment recorded a major market share. The segment growth can be attributed to increasing product deployment in multiple applications such as architectural elements, countertops and high strength applications.

The infrastructure segment has a large share driven by several advantages including low maintenance costs

By end-use industry, the polymer concrete market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential and infrastructure. The infrastructure sector has a major share in the market. This can be attributed to various benefits including low maintenance costs, increased resistance to extreme environmental conditions and durability.

On the basis of geography, the polymer concrete market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides details of key industry trends. It also highlights the key factors driving the market expansion in the upcoming years. This report presents an overview of the key strategies adopted by leading companies to strengthen their industry. It also offers market analysis based on multiple segments.

Drivers and restrictions:

The value of the industry will increase due to the increasing emphasis on energy-efficient materials.

The increasing emphasis on energy-efficient and environment-friendly materials is boosting the growth of the polymer concrete market. This is due to their various benefits such as large lifespan, low carbon footprint and recyclability.

However, the high costs associated with polymer concrete may hinder the expansion of the industry.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific registers major share due to increasing investment in infrastructure development

Asia Pacific is valued at US$265.6 million in 2022. Regional polymer concrete market share recorded a dominant position in the global market. This growth can be attributed to increasing investment in infrastructure development in India, China and South East Asian countries.

The expansion of the North America market is being driven by several factors. These include expansion of infrastructure projects and increasing demand for sustainable construction materials.

competitive landscape:

Companies offer a range of products to strengthen market position

Major industry players offer various products for multiple applications. Companies are also setting up strong distribution networks and establishing wide regional presence. These steps are being taken to strengthen their market position.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction scope of research market segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and assumptions

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities

key insights Key Emerging Trends – For Key Sectors Major developments: Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancements Insights on the regulatory landscape Porter’s five forces analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Polymer Concrete Market supply chain challenges Steps taken by government/companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC released…!

Major Industry Developments:

April 2022: Tnemec Company, Inc. completed the acquisition of LavaCrete with an agreement with St. Louis-based Propolymer Coatings. This acquisition has helped the company expand its product portfolio.

