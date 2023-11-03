Polygon’s Q3 recap presents a major surprise for the ecosystem

Polygon POS daily transactions fell 2% QoQ

Defying NFT winter, Polygon’s average weekly trading volume increases 131% QoQ

Polygon’s ecosystem had an exciting Q3, with a lot to talk about in terms of progress, new features, and overall network activity.

Polygon’s network activity remained stable

The Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) chain has recorded a 1.4% increase in daily active addresses over the past quarter, according to a new report from on-chain analytics firm Messari. The majority of addresses were involved in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, while the gaming sector saw a significant decline in overall share since Q1.

On the other hand, a slight decline was observed in network traffic. Polygon POS recorded a daily average of 2.3 million successful transactions in the third quarter, down 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, the trajectory has been relatively stable over the past two quarters to 2023.

Unlike active addresses, the majority of transactions occurred in the gaming industry.

DeFi Sector Disappoints, NFTs Uplift

Polygon’s total value locked (TVL) in the DeFi protocol fell 16% compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the report attributed this to the broader market decline in crypto-asset values ​​since their mid-2022 highs.

While Polygon’s DeFi growth turned negative, a bright spot emerged in the non-fungible token (NFT) industry. Defying the NFT winter, Polygon’s average weekly trading volume increased 131% QoQ.

Notably, this surge was driven by DraftKings, the leading NFT collection on Polygon. In fact, according to CryptoSlam, it was the fourth-largest collection in terms of sales volume last month.

MATIC suffered big loss

MATIC, the network’s native token, lost a large portion of its value in the third quarter. MATIC saw a significant decline of 16% in its market cap compared to Q2. The decline was more intense, especially compared to major cryptos like Bitcoin. [BTC] and ethereum [ETH],

The Polygon community is eagerly awaiting the realization of the vision of Polygon 2.0. The proposed upgrade includes upgrading the existing PoS network to the zkEVM Validium network and converting the primary gas token from MATIC to POL. At the time of writing, the POL token has been activated on the mainnet.

Polygon’s proof-of-stake (PoS) network activity remained stable in the third quarter, however, its DeFi and NFT markets saw significant volatility. Only time will tell whether this will change in the next few months.

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com