After months of development and a few weeks of testnet deployment, the POL upgrade is now live on the Ethereum mainnet. According to an update on October 25, Polygon Labs, the team behind the Ethereum sidechain, Polygon, said the move marks a milestone for the project. The team claims that the release of POL “paves the way for the next series of milestones in the Polygon 2.0 roadmap.”

Polygon 2.0 is taking shape: what’s in store?

Construction of the Ethereum sidechain continues. Despite challenges in the last bearish phase, in which the platform’s native currency MATIC fell below $1 before falling to spot levels, the team announced the launch of Polygon 2.0, reviving developer activity.

The primary objective of the upgrade is to make the network more scalable, secure and user-friendly. To achieve this, Polygon will leverage a new consensus mechanism, Proof-of-Stake Liquidity (POSL), which the developer claims is more efficient.

In particular, the team is developing key differences between this consensus system for Polygon 2.0. For example, validators must stake their native tokens and liquidity to participate in the network.

The liquidity provided by participating validators will then be circulated to boost the liquidity of its decentralized exchanges (DEXes). Subsequently, once Polygon 2.0 goes live, exchanges running on the sidechain will become more liquid, meaning users can easily swap tokens in a low-fee, highly scalable environment.

Will MATIC Bulls Break $1?

Furthermore, POL will be important for Polygon 2.0. With the token now launching on the Ethereum mainnet, Polygon Labs is accelerating the process, leading to the launch of POL, which the team said will be “a vast network of ZK-based layer-2 chains.” Will power the ecosystem.”

The team claims that POL is a “hyperbolic token” primarily designed to power a multichain ecosystem. Additionally, the token will be used to settle fees, and holders will participate in governance. At the same time, those who choose to stake it will be paid in tokens.

Still, it is unclear whether this update will support MATIC prices in the long run. Currently, the psychological level of $1 remains elusive.

Looking at the price chart, MATIC is already up 30% from the October 2023 low and continues to trim losses. Furthermore, bulls have reversed the October 17 decline and continued to strength higher.

From the daily chart, the bull bars are banded with the upper BB, which is a volatility indicator. This suggests that underlying momentum is increasing, which favors optimistic buyers.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com