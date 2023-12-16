Polygon (MATIC) price is at a turning point that could lead to a 50% surge, says analyst

Polygon (MATIC) is the altcoin in focus this time as an analyst provides an analysis of the crypto token. Based on this analysis, it feels like things may start to look favorable for MATIC soon.

Polygon may soon see a significant rally

In a video shared on the Cheeky Crypto YouTube channel, crypto analyst JB pointed out that MATIC has declined following Bitcoin’s comeback. However, the move is unexpected as he believes that the crypto token’s decline into a particular retracement zone positions it well for an upward move. Based on their estimate, MATIC could rise between $0.87 and $1.36.

JB also noted other things that could indicate that an upside move is imminent. He pointed to the Stochastic level, which initially suggested overbought conditions. However, there has been a sharp correction suggesting that another push could be in store for MATIC. On the other hand, crypto analysts were also cautious of factors that could lead to a decline.

One of them is the volume that is seen across different cryptocurrencies. JB said that the current volume is not very good and this has weakened the prices of these crypto tokens. This could potentially hinder any upward trajectory. The other possibility is that MATIC will lose the cross above the 200 EMA, as this suggests that a decline is imminent.

Earlier in the video, JB also emphasized the 5-wave pattern that was forming on different timeframes on the MATIC charts. Analysts seemed unsure whether a fifth wave was still in the making. He said a push above $94.5 would signal that the last wave is still to come. There is also a possibility that it could just be an A, B and C pattern.

Polygon price has reached above $0.85. Source: MATICUSD on tradingview.com

$100 from MATIC still possible

Still analyzing the price patterns of MATIC on the charts, JB mentioned that he is still bullish on the crypto token ahead of the impending bull market. He previously mentioned a $100 target for MATIC in the next bullish phase, and he still stands by the estimate. In fact, JB noted that a new structure forming on the charts suggests the crypto token could rise higher than it did.

As part of this prediction, he considers MATIC to be a “powerhouse” and one of the standout altcoins in the bullish period. He believes that one of the factors contributing to MATIC’s dominance is the potential approval of pending Ethereum spot ETF applications. He believes that the crypto token could be a big beneficiary given its role in the Ethereum ecosystem.

At the time of writing, MATIC is trading at around $0.85, down more than 1%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Featured image from Admiral Markets, chart from Tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com