Polygon (MATIC) Flight: Is This Program the Primary Catalyst?

MATIC, the native token of Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain, is jumping higher, led by Bitcoin (BTC), mirroring the general performance across the crypto landscape. As of November 9, looking at the candlestick arrangement in the daily chart, MATIC is up about 5% in the last 24 hours and is approaching the high of July 23.

The surge is on the back of rising trading volumes and improving sentiment, which has seen the token surge 64% from October lows, a net positive for optimistic traders.

110 million matic grant

Looking at the events of the past few trading days, it seems that the MATIC rally has been fueled by the recent announcement from Polygon Village. The team said it plans to distribute 110 million TIC to projects aiming to deploy decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and social media solutions on sidechains.

Polygon said late-stage projects could receive direct grants of up to 2 million MATIC. Early-stage projects and startups, meanwhile, can apply through the Quadratic funding grant.

In this funding arrangement, the amount of TIC sent to a project will directly depend on how popular the project is. Those that are popular among crypto holders will receive more money. Still, it’s unclear how Polygon Labs will deal with bots when deciding how popular a project is. Voting will take place on-chain on Polygon, where MATIC will be the currency through which users can support their favorite projects.

The rise of Polygon: From POL to ZK-EVM

Over the years, Polygon has emerged as a popular scaling solution for Ethereum, especially given the statistics and total value locked (TVL) in DeFi. The platform is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Accordingly, it allows protocols launched on its rails to easily connect to the mainnet without compromising security.

By connecting to Polygon, projects can operate in a highly scalable environment with relatively low fees. This feature allows deeper dapps, including social media platforms or decentralized exchanges (DEXes), to operate seamlessly.

Polygon is also transitioning and, subject to community approval, will gradually replace TIC with POL. This token will power the broader ecosystem, including supernet and layer-2 networks relaying on Polygon’s infrastructure. In late October, POL contracts went live on the Ethereum mainnet as part of Polygon 2.0. This change will see Polygon integrate zero-knowledge (ZK) technology across all its products.

Manta Network said it will retool and integrate Polygon’s on-chain development kit (CDK) in mid-October. In doing so, the protocol migrated from the optimistic rollup on which it was initially launched. Using Polygon’s CDK, Manta integrates zk rollup technology to settle transactions rapidly and confidentially.

source: www.newsbtc.com