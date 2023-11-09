Polygon Labs and NEAR Foundation partner for zkWasm L2 prover integration

Polygon Labs (MATIC) and the NEAR Foundation have recently announced their collaboration on the development of a zero-knowledge (ZK) prover for the WebAssembly (Wasm) blockchain.

The alliance aims to “bridge the gap” between Wasm-based chains and the Ethereum ecosystem, providing customization and options for developers to build with the Polygon CDK (Chain Development Kit).

NEAR Foundation joins Polygon as core contributor

According to the Polygon Labs announcement, introducing the zkWasm prover will help developers using the Polygon CDK choose among different provers when creating their projects.

This can be leveraged in a variety of scenarios, including launching or migrating to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain or building the Wasm chain for closer alignment with Ethereum and access to liquidity.

The ZkWasm prover will serve as a new runtime, generating zero-knowledge proofs that validate the correctness of the original Wasm runtime execution. This advancement is expected to increase scalability and decentralization, bringing the NEAR protocol closer to Ethereum.

As part of this partnership, the NEAR Foundation is set to become a core contributor to the Polygon CDK, expanding the capabilities of the toolkit for developers.

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal expressed pride in collaborating with NEAR on this research and emphasized the importance of the zkWasm maxim in providing increased customization options to developers.

To provide further context, WebAssembly is a widely used framework for running complex programs in web browsers, offering performance comparable to native computer applications. In the context of Web3, the Wasm Virtual Machine serves as a runtime for blockchains like NEAR and Polkadot, which is different from the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Promote scalability and decentralization?

According to the announcement, in the future, an in-development interop layer will allow chains to join an integrated ecosystem of layer 2 solutions deployed through the Polygon CDK.

This ecosystem will include alternative layer-1 chains, EVM layer-2 solutions and Wasm chains, providing interoperability and defragmentation of liquidity across different chains.

NEAR Protocol co-founder Ilya Polosukhin expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing that it will bring the benefits of zero-knowledge proofs not only to NEAR but to the entire Web3 ecosystem. Polosukhin said:

We are very excited to work with Polygon Labs to bring all the benefits of zero-knowledge proofs not only to NEAR but to the entire Web3. NEAR is increasingly integrating with Ethereum by innovating into new research frontiers, and the shared expertise of these two teams will bring a much-needed expansion of the ZK landscape and fragmentation of liquidity across chains. And by building and using zkWasm proverbs, NEAR will also improve the scalability and decentralization of NEAR L1.

Overall, the collaboration between Polygon Labs and the NEAR Foundation has significant implications for both protocols. Integrating the ZkWasm Prover will expand the capabilities of the Polygon CDK, giving developers more options in creating “custom blockchains.”

Additionally, it will bring the NEAR protocol closer to Ethereum, expanding its interoperability and liquidity opportunities.

According to the latest update, Polygon’s native token MATIC is on the verge of reaching the $0.800 level, a milestone it has not achieved since July. The token is currently trading at $0.7903, showing a notable upward trajectory.

This positive activity has been further reinforced by the impressive rally of 11% recorded in the last 24 hours.

