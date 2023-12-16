Polygon Labs has closed contributions to its Edge platform, which is designed to build custom Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.

The decision reflects the company’s plan to prioritize the expansion of the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK), an open-source development toolkit for building ZK-powered Layer 2 chains on Ethereum for both Web3 projects and Web2 enterprises.

Polygon CDK is ready to take center stage

In the official announcement, Polygon Labs – the developer behind the Polygon blockchain ecosystem – said that Edge has been an open-source project. Its code base is licensed under the Permissive Apache License 2.0, which enables the community to use, distribute, and modify the software for any purpose.

However, the team’s development priorities have changed over the past year.

Instead of developing with Edge, the emphasis will now shift towards the CDK, Polygon’s toolkit for designing and launching zero knowledge-driven Layer 2 chains. CDX has emerged as a preferred solution for both Web2 and Web3 players. Chains deployed via CDK are expected to demonstrate interoperability across a broader network.

“The landscape in which Edge was developed has changed and Polygon Labs now supports a solution that empowers developers to build within a (future) integrated ecosystem of ZK-powered L2s.”

ZK push of polygon

Polygon Labs has begun doubling down on its efforts towards zero-knowledge (ZK) since the beginning of the year. In March, they introduced Polygon zkEVM, a new Ethereum-compatible network powered by zero-knowledge technology. Subsequently, the team is actively seeking blockchain developers to adopt the “Polygon CDK”, serving as a framework for creating new layer-2 networks modeled after the initial technology.

Companies and initiatives that have confirmed to leverage the Polygon CDK include Flipkart, Immutable, OKEx, Astar, Canto, Gnosis Pay, Palm Network, Avegotchi, CapEx, Wirex, IDEX, Nubank, GameSwift, Powerloom, Manta Network.

In the future, Polygon Labs said chains deployed through Polygon CDK will interoperate seamlessly within the extended network of zero-knowledge-powered Layer 2 in the Polygon CDK ecosystem, creating a unified liquidity pool. These functionalities are not natively supported by Edge and require migration involving substantial modifications.

The focus is also on the highly anticipated Polygon 2.0 upgrade that seeks to establish a broader network of interconnected Layer 2 chains powered by ZK Proof.

source: cryptopotato.com