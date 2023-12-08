Pollution has dropped by 30%, and whales are to blame–here's why

Blur, a decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, and OpenSea are under competitive pressure, falling more than 30% from their November peak. While BLUR is retreating, on-chain data shows that BLUR whales are moving their tokens to major crypto exchanges, possibly to liquidate.

Whales in the race for potential sales

According to Lukonchain data On December 7, many whales are unloading large amounts of BLUR. For example, 16.85 million BLUR worth approximately $8.43 million were deposited into exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Specifically, one whale deposited 2.54 million BLUR worth $1.26 million received from the airdrop to Binance. At the same time, Mandala Capital transferred 2.76 million BLUR worth $1.4 million to OKX.

Mandala Capital sends BLUR to OKX Source: LookOnChain via X

The flood continued as another whale, marked only by the corresponding “0x68b5” address, withdrew 3.31 million BLUR worth $1.79 million from Binance between November 25 and 29 before moving it to the same exchange on December 1. For. The token had fallen, meaning Whale lost approximately $65,000.

It is unclear whether the same addresses are sold for USDT or other tokens. However, it is known that any whale transfer to a centralized exchange is associated with liquidation. Accordingly, sentiment is affected when whales move coins to exchanges in large batches, and retailers may interpret their moves as incoming selling pressure.

Hazing is 220% above October lows

So far, looking at the price action, buyers get the edge from the top-down preview. The coin is already up 220% from its October low. Most importantly, looking at the candlestick arrangement in the daily chart, buyers have the upper hand.

Even though the coin is down 30% from its November peak, the failure of the bears to force the coin below the 20-day moving average (MA) in the daily charts shows that the uptrend is still valid. A loss below $0.46 or the base of the current bullish flag could trigger a selloff. Conversely, any rise above $0.58 and even $0.69—or the November high—could spur more demand, taking BLUR to $0.84 or higher in the coming sessions.

BLUR prices are trending sideways on the daily chart. Source: BLURUSDT, Trading View on OKX

Related Reading: Binance CEO disputes JPMorgan chief’s criticism of crypto

Whether the uptrend will resume also remains to be seen. However, what is clear is that the broader community is keeping a close eye on the NFT landscape and the market blurring. The recent surge was due to the activation of the Season 2 airdrop, which ended on November 20.

Prior to this, the token was already up 150%, only extending the gains for a short time before cooling off in the first week of December.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

Source: www.newsbtc.com