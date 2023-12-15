The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

The challenge for Gaza’s future governance is clear: the Israelis are prepared to destroy Hamas militarily and politically, while the Palestinians are prepared to topple it, writes Stephen Miller.

Few things are more certain to drive the news cycle in Brussels, Washington DC or Jerusalem than a new poll, yet Israeli and Palestinian polling has not received sufficient attention since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7.

Policymakers need to understand what the public thinks “beyond the Beltway” or “outside the Tel Aviv bubble.”

In developing foreign policy goals for the day after the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. and European allies cannot ignore what Israelis and Palestinians really think.

Recent polling shows that Palestinians side with longtime Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and are now ready for Hamas to be led in both Gaza and the West Bank, while Israelis are ready to once again defeat the Hamas terrorist organization militarily and politically. And are convinced of the need to end for all. ,

Israelis say overthrowing Hamas is first priority

The million-dollar question for policymakers regarding the Israel-Hamas war is this: Who will rule Gaza at its end?

Israeli and Palestinian public opinion could not be more different, and this difference in public opinion reveals a deep challenge to the future of the region.

A survey of the Israeli public (including Jews and Arabs) conducted between 19–20 November by the independent Israel Democracy Institute asked: “On a scale of 1=not at all important to 5=very important, how would you rank the importance of this? […] To overthrow the Hamas regime in Gaza and destroy its political and military infrastructure?

The vast majority of the Israeli public (75%) said that overthrowing the Hamas regime in Gaza was “very important”, including about 87% of Israeli Jews.

This makes sense not only because of the October 7 massacre, but also based on Hamas’s founding charter, which calls for the death of Jews (Article 7) and jihad as a solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict (Article 13). Is.

Yet Palestinian support for Hamas has only increased since the October 7 massacre. In fact, Hamas is now considered the group most qualified to lead the Palestinians.

Hamas’s popularity among Palestinians is skyrocketing

The independent Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) surveyed Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza from 6–9 September and again from 22 November to 2 December.

When asked in September “Who is best qualified to represent and lead the Palestinian people,” only 27% said Hamas, 24% said Abbas’s party Fatah, and 44% said nothing. .

As of this month, the majority (54%) say Hamas, 13% say Fatah, and 26% say no.

Support for Hamas is not specifically because of the war launched against Israel. The sheer hatred toward President Abbas among Palestinians cannot be ignored.

76% to 80% of Palestinians consistently said they were “dissatisfied” with Abbas’s performance as PA president in elections held in March, June and September this year. The number of Palestinians dissatisfied with Abbas rose to 85% this month.

Similarly, 77% to 80% of Palestinians said Abbas should resign from office in March, June and September this year. Today 88% of Palestinians are demanding his resignation while 12% say he should remain in office.

Fatah no more

Which leads to the most worrying and obvious conclusion. The Palestinian Authority is the internationally recognized organization that represents the Palestinian people and serves as the governing authority of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Before the October 7 massacre, in a hypothetical election for President of the Palestinian Authority between incumbent Abbas and Hamas Chairman Ismail Haniyeh, Abbas lost to Haniyeh by 37% to 58%.

Now, polling released this month shows Hamas Chairman Ismail Haniyeh receiving 78% of the vote, while Abbas received 16%.

The challenge for Gaza’s future governance is thus clear: the Israelis are prepared to destroy Hamas militarily and politically, while the Palestinians are prepared to topple it.

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier this week to prevent Abbas from gaining control of Gaza after the war, he was reiterating what the Palestinian public already believes: Mahmoud Abbas is the future of Gaza. The answer is no.

Stephen Miller is an American-Israeli Emmy, Polly and SABER award-winning advertising producer and surveyor and partner at Creostrat. He has worked for Democratic campaigns for President, Senate, Governor, and Mayor in the US, as well as for the Israeli centrist Kulanu Party, the Israeli Labor Party, and former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, among others.

