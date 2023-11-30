Polkastream partners with Masterblocks – Cryptosaurus

Singapore, Singapore – November 29, 2023 —

Founded in 2021, Polkastream has always been dedicated to forming strategic alliances with Web 3.0 projects with like-minded aspirations and goals. The protocol’s partnership selection is rigorous, with collaboration specifically focused on entities that offer attractive use cases for the PolkaStream streaming and gaming protocol. So far, the team has partnered with ParaVentures, Insignius Capital, and FishDAO as the first VCs to support their mission of building an OTT streaming and gaming platform tokenized by $PSTR and powered by NFTs and AI technologies. The project has also partnered with SupraOracles as its trusted resource for quick and accurate predictions, as well as SolidProof for its blockchain and NFT smart contract auditing services.

After all the incredible milestones delivered by the Polkastream Studio team in both product and business development, Polkastream is now at a stage where it is partnering with foundations, infrastructure providers, KOLs, VCs, investment DAOs, launchpads, exchanges in meaningful and impactful ways. Is partnering with. , Wants to explore partnership. And many more to further its outreach and development. The protocol is moving towards the eagerly awaited $PSTR launch phase, and the objective is clear: a significant TGE. There is only one leading entity in making these partnerships work as quickly and efficiently as possible, and that is Masterblock. The team is extremely honored to secure this partnership with Masterblocks, known for its savvy approach, which seamlessly aligns with Polkastream’s commitment to building purposeful and selective collaborations.

Masterblock positions itself as a ‘growth hacker’ that bridges the gap between the few players in the crypto ecosystem, saving projects huge amounts of time and money when trying to build these relationships on their own. Does. Does. The results MasterBlocks achieved during the creation of BNB Chain’s own accelerator program in Europe, which spanned 4 cities and received over 500 project submissions, reflect the deep relationship MasterBlocks has built with BNB Chain. This strong connection is essential to the PolkaStream protocol, as $PSTR is initially minted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) before connecting to other chains with the ultimate goal of creating its own streaming and gaming blockchain. , Additionally, Masterblock also has solid relationships with Polygon and Solana, which are extremely useful for the Polkaverse social and gaming metaverse as its in-game NFTs will be minted on both of these blockchains in addition to many other blockchains. PolkaStream Studios is preparing to launch Polkaverse 2.0.0 (PKV200), a full multiplayer version of the Polkaverse.app, in Q3 2024. Users will be able to stream PKV200 from any device, any browser and earn immersive $PSTR rewards at any time. , $PSTR is poised to become a leading streaming and gaming token on the CoinMarketCap list thanks to its OTT and Metaverse technologies and Automated Rewards Farming (ARF) feature, which automatically burns 50% of the supply over time and earns 3% per transaction. Earns %. Redistributes % over the long term. Term HODLers.

Several reputable launchpads such as Seedify, DAO Maker, and BSC Station already support PolkaStream’s revolutionary streaming and gaming mission for Web 3.0 and are set to offer $PSTR through an IDO. Masterblock will be instrumental in facilitating the listing of PolkaStream on reputable launchpads like PolkaStarter, with whom they share a trusted business relationship.

For the $PSTR IEO and listing, the team aims to appear on Tier 1 exchanges like Bybit and/or OKX. Masterblocks has successfully guided several projects to get listed on both exchanges. Their expertise will now contribute to PolkaStream’s position among the most prestigious exchanges. Additionally, Masterblock’s extensive experience with top-tier market makers, particularly their close collaboration with Skynet Trading, will prove invaluable to enhancing $PSTR market-making services.

PolkaStream is thrilled to harness every aspect of the potential of this partnership. From selecting funding support and VCs to choosing the right path leading to an ideal $PSTR TGE and subsequent listing on prestigious Tier 1 and 2 exchanges, the team is confident that PolkaStream Studios’ new vision partnership with Masterblocks will Will lift up. Unprecedented levels of performance and development.

