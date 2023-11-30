Polkastream partners with Masterblocks - Business News

Singapore, Singapore – November 29, 2023 —

Established in 2021, polkastream Has always been dedicated to forming strategic alliances with Web 3.0 projects with like-minded aspirations and goals. The protocol’s partnership selection is rigorous, with collaboration specifically focused on entities that offer attractive use cases for the PolkaStream streaming and gaming protocol. So far, the team has partnered Paraventures , Insignius Capital And FishDAO As the first VC to support its mission of building an OTT streaming and gaming platform tokenized by $PSTR and powered by NFT and AI technologies. Has also partnered with this project Supra Oracles As its trusted resource for quick and accurate predictions, as well as created a connection solid proof For its blockchain and NFT smart contract auditing services.

After all the incredible milestones delivered by the Polkastream Studio team in both product and business development, Polkastream is now at a stage where it is partnering with foundations, infrastructure providers, KOLs, VCs, investment DAOs, launchpads, exchanges in a meaningful and impactful way. Wants to explore partnerships. And much more to advance its outreach and development. The protocol is moving towards the eagerly awaited $PSTR launch phase, and the objective is clear: a significant TGE. There is only one leading entity in forming these partnerships as quickly and efficiently as possible, and that is masterblocks , The team is extremely honored to secure this partnership with Masterblocks, known for its savvy approach, which seamlessly aligns with Polkastream’s commitment to building purposeful and selective collaborations.

Masterblocks positions itself as a ‘growth hacker’, bridging the gap between the few players in the crypto ecosystem, saving projects huge amounts of time and money when trying to build these relationships on their own. Does. Results achieved by Masterblocks during construction BNB Chain has its own accelerator program in Europe , which spanned 4 cities and received 500+ project submissions, reflects the deep relationship MasterBlocks has built with the BNB chain. This strong connection is essential to the PolkaStream protocol, as $PSTR is initially minted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) before connecting itself to other chains with the ultimate goal of creating its own streaming and gaming blockchain. . Additionally, Masterblocks also has solid relationships with Polygon and Solana, which are extremely useful for the Polkaverse social and gaming metaverse as its in-game NFTs will be minted on both of these blockchains in addition to many other blockchains. PolkaStream Studios is preparing to launch Polkaverse 2.0.0 (PKV200), its full multiplayer version, in Q3 2024. polkaverse.app , Users will be able to stream PKV200 from any device, any browser and earn immersive $PSTR rewards at any time. $PSTR is set to become a leading streaming and gaming token coinmarketcap The list is thanks to its OTT and Metaverse technologies and Automated Rewards Farming (ARF) feature, which automatically burns 50% of the supply over time and redistributes 3% per transaction to long-term HODLers.

Several reputable launchpads such as Seedify, DAO Maker, and BSC Station already support PolkaStream’s revolutionary streaming and gaming mission for Web 3.0 and are set to offer $PSTR through an IDO. MasterBlocks will play a key role in facilitating the listing of PolkaStream on reputable launchpads such as PolkaStarter, with whom they share a trusted business relationship.

For the $PSTR IEO and listing, the team aims to appear on Tier 1 exchanges like Bybit and/or OKX. Masterblocks has successfully guided several projects to get listed on both exchanges. His expertise will now contribute to Polkastream’s position among the most prestigious exchanges. Additionally, Masterblocks’ extensive experience with top-tier market makers, particularly their close collaboration with Skynet Trading, will prove invaluable to enhancing $PSTR market-making services.

PolkaStream is thrilled to harness every aspect of the potential of this partnership. From funding support and selecting VCs to choosing the right path that leads to an ideal $PSTR TGE followed by listing on prestigious Tier 1 and 2 exchanges, the team is confident that PolkaStream Studios’ new vision with Masterblocks will Partnership will elevate it. Unprecedented levels of performance and development.

