Polkadot (DOT) market cap decline: Value saw a 16% decline in Q3

According to a recent report by Messari, Polkadot (DOT), one of the leading blockchain networks in the crypto space, experienced a 16% decline in market capitalization in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023.

This decline follows a slight downturn in the overall cryptocurrency market during the third quarter, despite favorable court rulings for XRP and Grayscale. The total crypto market capitalization declined by 5.8%, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling by 7.5% and 10.0% respectively.

Polkadot closes Q3 with $5.2 billion market cap

As reported by Messari, Polkadot’s market capitalization closed at $5.2 billion, placing it as the 13th largest crypto asset by market cap in Q3 2023 (currently 15th).

Polkadot’s financial structure is based on a weight-based fee model, which differs from the gas-metering model in other networks such as Ethereum.

Transaction fees in Polkadot are determined and charged before execution, calculations include a weight fee reflecting computational resources, a length fee based on the size of the transaction, and an optional tip to incentivize block writers.

In the third quarter of 2023, Polkadot generated revenue of $94,000, which represents a 3% decrease compared to the previous quarter. Messari suggests that Polkadot’s revenue is relatively low compared to its competitors due to the structural design of the network.

On the other hand, Polkadot’s native token, DOT, serves three primary purposes: governance, staking, and parachain bonding. During Q3 2023, DOT’s stake percentage increased by 12% compared to the previous quarter, reaching 49%.

This increase led to a reduction in staking rewards and a drop in the annual nominal yield from 12% to 15%. According to Messari, the close alignment of Polkadot’s staking rate with the ideal rate shows the effectiveness of its mechanism.

Polkadot’s OpenGov milestone

Polkadot treasury supported a variety of initiatives in Q3, including software development, bounties, client upgrades, and community events like meetups and hackerspaces.

According to Messari, the implementation of OpenGov on June 15 marked an important milestone, revolutionizing treasury management and enabling concurrent proposals with specific needs. At the end of the quarter, there were approximately 45 million DOT ($185 million) in the Polkadot treasury.

Additionally, Polkadot recently completed the official release of Polkadot 1.0, a significant milestone achievement outlined in the Polkadot whitepaper.

The network’s codebase has been completely transitioned into a repository managed by the community through Polkadot OpenGov and Technical Fellowship. The roadmap for the next iteration, Polkadot 2.0, will be determined through community discussions and consensus.

Founder Gavin Wood has proposed ideas for additional mechanisms for allocating Polkadot’s block space and creating treaty-like agreements between multiple blockchains, called “compromises”.

At the time of writing, the DOT token has displayed a notable uptrend since October 19, right after Bitcoin’s surge. Currently, the token is trading at $4,839, representing a notable increase of over 16% within the last fourteen days.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com